    6961   JP3169800004

ENPLAS CORPORATION

(6961)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-28 am EDT
4120.00 JPY   +2.74%
02:23aEnplas : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus
PU
10/25Enplas : Notice Concerning Extraordinary Losses, Non-operating Expenses, Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Revision of Dividend Forecasts
PU
09/29ENPLAS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Enplas : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus

10/28/2022 | 02:23am EDT
October 28, 2022

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE Prime

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita, Executive Officer

Tel: 03-6268-0259

Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus

October 28, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Enplas Corporation ("Enplas") today declared an interim dividend distribution from surplus with a record date of September 30, 2022.

.Details of dividend

Amount of year-end

Most recent

Dividend paid

dividend for FY 2022

dividend forecast

for FY 2021

(ending March 31, 2023)

(Disclosed October 25, 2022)

(ended March 31, 2022)

Record date

September 30, 2022

Same as on the left

September 30, 2021

Dividend per share

30.00 yen

Same as on the left

22.50 yen

Total amount of

264 million yen

198 million yen

dividends

Effective date

December 1, 2022

December 1, 2021

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reason for the dividend amount

We have maintained a solid financial structure through sound and steady management. It is our fundamental policy to distribute the fruits of our management activities to our shareholders in a clear manner. We set the dividends based on the future earnings forecasts with stable redistribution in mind.

(Reference) Details of dividends during the fiscal year

Dividend per share (yen

Record date

End of interim period

End of fiscal period

Total

Estimates

30.00

60.00

Dividends for FY 2022

30.00

(ending March 31, 2023)

Dividends for FY 2021

22.50

25.00

47.50

(ended March 31, 2022)

Notice:

  1. This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
  2. The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Enplas Corporation published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:22:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
