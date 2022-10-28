Enplas : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus

October 28, 2022

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE Prime

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita, Executive Officer

Tel: 03-6268-0259

Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus

October 28, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Enplas Corporation ("Enplas") today declared an interim dividend distribution from surplus with a record date of September 30, 2022.

１.Details of dividend

Amount of year-end Most recent Dividend paid dividend for FY 2022 dividend forecast for FY 2021 (ending March 31, 2023) (Disclosed October 25, 2022) (ended March 31, 2022) Record date September 30, 2022 Same as on the left September 30, 2021 Dividend per share 30.00 yen Same as on the left 22.50 yen Total amount of 264 million yen － 198 million yen dividends Effective date December 1, 2022 － December 1, 2021 Source of dividends Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2. Reason for the dividend amount

We have maintained a solid financial structure through sound and steady management. It is our fundamental policy to distribute the fruits of our management activities to our shareholders in a clear manner. We set the dividends based on the future earnings forecasts with stable redistribution in mind.

(Reference) Details of dividends during the fiscal year

Dividend per share (yen） Record date End of interim period End of fiscal period Total Estimates － 30.00 60.00 Dividends for FY 2022 30.00 － － (ending March 31, 2023) Dividends for FY 2021 22.50 25.00 47.50 (ended March 31, 2022)

