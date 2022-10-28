Enplas : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus

October 28, 2022
Company name: Enplas Corporation
Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President
Code No.: 6961, TSE Prime
Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus
October 28, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Enplas Corporation ("Enplas") today declared an interim dividend distribution from surplus with a record date of September 30, 2022.
１.Details of dividend
|
|
Amount of year-end
|
Most recent
|
Dividend paid
|
|
dividend for FY 2022
|
dividend forecast
|
for FY 2021
|
|
(ending March 31, 2023)
|
(Disclosed October 25, 2022)
|
(ended March 31, 2022)
|
|
|
|
|
Record date
|
September 30, 2022
|
Same as on the left
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share
|
30.00 yen
|
Same as on the left
|
22.50 yen
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of
|
264 million yen
|
－
|
198 million yen
|
dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective date
|
December 1, 2022
|
－
|
December 1, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Source of dividends
|
Retained earnings
|
－
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
2. Reason for the dividend amount
We have maintained a solid financial structure through sound and steady management. It is our fundamental policy to distribute the fruits of our management activities to our shareholders in a clear manner. We set the dividends based on the future earnings forecasts with stable redistribution in mind.
(Reference) Details of dividends during the fiscal year
|
|
|
Dividend per share (yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record date
|
End of interim period
|
|
End of fiscal period
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimates
|
－
|
|
30.00
|
|
60.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends for FY 2022
|
30.00
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
(ending March 31, 2023)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends for FY 2021
|
22.50
|
|
25.00
|
|
47.50
|
(ended March 31, 2022)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notice:
-
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
-
The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.
