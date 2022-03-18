Log in
Enplas : Notice Concerning Recording of Gain on Sales of Investment Securities

03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT
March 18, 2022

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita, Executive Officer

Tel: 048-253-3131

Notice Concerning Recording of Gain on Sales of Investment Securities

(Extraordinary Income)

Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", Head Office: Saitama, President: Daisuke Yokota) hereby announces that Enplas records gain on sales of investment securities (Extraordinary Income) due to sale of the investment securities owned by Enplas, as follows.

  1. Reason for sale of investment securities
    Due to review of Policy on Cross-Shareholdings based on Corporate Governance Code.
  2. Details of sale of investment securities
    1. Investment securities to be sold: The marketable securities of 8 listed companies owned by Enplas
    2. Selling Method: Market sale
    3. Date of sale: March 17, 2022
    4. Gain on sale of the investment securities: 667 million yen
  4. Future outlook
    As a result of this sale, an extraordinary gain of 667 million yen from the sale of investment securities will be recorded in the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Enplas is currently examining the forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, including the examination of other factors, and if Enplas judges a revision is required it will promptly be disclosed.

Notice:

1. The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Enplas Corporation published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
