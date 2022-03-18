Enplas : Notice Concerning Recording of Gain on Sales of Investment Securities 03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT Send by mail :

March 18, 2022 Company name: Enplas Corporation Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita, Executive Officer Tel: 048-253-3131 Notice Concerning Recording of Gain on Sales of Investment Securities (Extraordinary Income) Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", Head Office: Saitama, President: Daisuke Yokota) hereby announces that Enplas records gain on sales of investment securities (Extraordinary Income) due to sale of the investment securities owned by Enplas, as follows. Reason for sale of investment securities

Due to review of Policy on Cross-Shareholdings based on Corporate Governance Code. Details of sale of investment securities Investment securities to be sold: The marketable securities of 8 listed companies owned by Enplas Selling Method: Market sale Date of sale: March 17, 2022 Gain on sale of the investment securities: 667 million yen Future outlook

As a result of this sale, an extraordinary gain of 667 million yen from the sale of investment securities will be recorded in the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Enplas is currently examining the forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 , including the examination of other factors, and if Enplas judges a revision is required it will promptly be disclosed. Notice: 1. The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail. Attachments Original Link

