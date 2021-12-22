Enplas : Notice Concerning the Establishment of the “Sustainability Committee”

December 22, 2021

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita,

Member of the board, Executive Officer

Tel: 048-253-3131

Notice Concerning the Establishment of the "Sustainability Committee"

Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", Head Office: Saitama, President: Daisuke Yokota") has decided to establish a

"Sustainability Committee" ("Committee" hereinafter) to enhance board of directors' oversight of our sustainability related initiatives such as our efforts against climate change.

1. Purpose of Establishing the Committee

Enplas will establish the Committee in order to achieve sustainable growth by recognizing materiality (risks and opportunities) for the future, including responses against climate change, and by developing and executing long- term plans.

2. Roll of the Committee

The Committee shall deliberate on the following matters and report to the Board of Directors.

Developing long-term plans considering materiality (risks and opportunities), including responses against climate change

3. Composition of the Committee

The Committee shall be chaired by President, and its members shall consist of Directors (including Independent Outside Directors) and Executive Officers appointed by Chairperson.

4. Establishment date December 22, 2021