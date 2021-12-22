Log in
    6961   JP3169800004

ENPLAS CORPORATION

(6961)
Enplas : Notice Concerning the Establishment of the "Sustainability Committee"

12/22/2021 | 01:33am EST
December 22, 2021

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita,

Member of the board, Executive Officer

Tel: 048-253-3131

Notice Concerning the Establishment of the "Sustainability Committee"

Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", Head Office: Saitama, President: Daisuke Yokota") has decided to establish a

"Sustainability Committee" ("Committee" hereinafter) to enhance board of directors' oversight of our sustainability related initiatives such as our efforts against climate change.

1. Purpose of Establishing the Committee

Enplas will establish the Committee in order to achieve sustainable growth by recognizing materiality (risks and opportunities) for the future, including responses against climate change, and by developing and executing long- term plans.

2. Roll of the Committee

The Committee shall deliberate on the following matters and report to the Board of Directors.

  • Developing long-term plans considering materiality (risks and opportunities), including responses against climate change
  • Confirming the progress of KGI/ KPI in executing the long-term plans

3. Composition of the Committee

The Committee shall be chaired by President, and its members shall consist of Directors (including Independent Outside Directors) and Executive Officers appointed by Chairperson.

4. Establishment date December 22, 2021

[Reference]

Notice:

1. The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Enplas Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
