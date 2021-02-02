Enplas : Notice Concerning the Implementation of the Early Retirement Incentive Program

February 2, 2021

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE 1st Section

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita,

Member of the board, Executive Officer

Tel: 048-253-3131

Notice Concerning the Implementation of the Early Retirement Incentive Program

Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", Head Office: Saitama, President: Daisuke Yokota) hereby announces the implementation of the early retirement incentive program as decided at the management strategy committee held on February 2, 2021.

Reason for the Implementation of the Early Retirement Incentive Program

Enplas has decided to implement the early retirement incentive program to support the diverse life plans of its employees under the situation that changes in the social environment are accelerating and working styles are diversifying. Overview of the Implementation of the Early Retirement Incentive Program

1) Eligible employees: Regular employees working in Japan who are between age 40 and 57 years old as of March 31, 2021. Regular employees and contract employees who are at least age 58 years old. 2) Number of applicants: Not specified 3) Application period: From February 16, 2021 to March 5, 2021 4) Retirement date: March 31, 2021 (provisional schedule) 5) Incentives: Special retirement allowances will be provided. Re-employment support will be provided those who wish to receive such support.

3. Outlook

Enplas plans to record the special retirement allowances and other expenses as an extraordinary loss in the financial result for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. We will announce the impact of the program on our consolidated performance as soon as it is determined.

Notice:

1. The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.