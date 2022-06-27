Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Enplas Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6961   JP3169800004

ENPLAS CORPORATION

(6961)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-27 am EDT
3210.00 JPY   +4.73%
02:16aENPLAS : Notice of Change in Composition of the “Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee”
PU
06/02ENPLAS : Notice of the 61st Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/31ENPLAS : Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus
PU
Enplas : Notice of Change in Composition of the “Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee”

06/27/2022 | 02:16am EDT
June 27, 2022

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE Prime Market

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita,

Member of the board, Executive Officer

Tel: 048-253-3131

Notice of Change in Composition of

the "Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee"

Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", head office: Saitama, president: Daisuke Yokota) hereby announces that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 27, 2022, it was resolved to change in composition of the "Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee" ("Committee" hereinafter) as follows.

  1. Composition of the Committee
    1. The Committee will consist of at least three (3) directors, including president and independent outside director, appointed by a resolution of the Board of Directors. The majority of the Committee members will be independent outside directors, and the Chairperson of the Committee will be selected from independent outside directors by resolution of the Committee.
    2. Committee members after change
      Chairperson: Toshimasa Iue (Independent Outside Director)
      Members: Masao Hisada (Independent Outside Director), Daisuke Yokota (President)
  3. Date of change June 27, 2022

Notice:

  1. This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
  2. The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Enplas Corporation published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 06:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
