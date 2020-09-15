Enprise : Final Dividend Distribution Notice (NZX Final Dividend Template 30 June 2020) - 16 September 2020 0 09/15/2020 | 11:40pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Distribution Notice Please note: all cash amounts in this form should be provided to 8 decimal places Section 1: Issuer information Name of issuer Enprise Group Limited Financial product name/description Ordinary Shares NZX ticker code ENS ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX NZENSE0001S2 website) Type of distribution Full Year X Quarterly (Please mark with an X in the Half Year Special relevant box/es) DRP applies X Record date 9 October 2020 Ex-Date (one business day before the 8 October 2020 Record Date) Payment date (and allotment date for 23 October 2020 DRP) Total monies associated with the $ 318,018.00000000 distribution1 Source of distribution (for example, Retained Earnings retained earnings) Currency NZD Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product Gross distribution2 $0.02000000 Gross taxable amount 3 $0.02000000 Total cash distribution4 $0.02000000 Excluded amount (applicable to listed $0.00000000 PIEs) Supplementary distribution amount $0.00000000 Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax5 Is the distribution imputed No imputation Continuous issuers should indicate that this is based on the number of units on issue at the date of the form "Gross distribution" is the total cash distribution plus the amount of imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of Resident Withholding Tax ( RWT ). "Gross taxable amount" is the gross distribution minus any excluded income. "Total cash distribution" is the cash distribution excluding imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of RWT. This should include any excluded amounts, where applicable to listed PIEs. The imputation credits plus the RWT amount is 33% of the gross taxable amount for the purposes of this form. If the distribution is fully imputed the imputation credits will be 28% of the gross taxable amount with remaining 5% being RWT. This does not constitute advice as to whether or not RWT needs to be withheld. If fully or partially imputed, please 0.00000000% state imputation rate as % applied6 Imputation tax credits per financial $0.00000000 product Resident Withholding Tax per $0.00660000 financial product Section 4: Distribution re-investment plan (if applicable) DRP % discount (if any) 5.00000000% Start date and end date for 12 October 2020 16 October 2020 determining market price for DRP Date strike price to be announced (if 23 October 2020 not available at this time) Specify source of financial products to be issued under DRP programme Ordinary Shares (new issue or to be bought on market) DRP strike price per financial product $ Last date to submit a participation notice for this distribution in 9 October 2020 accordance with DRP participation terms Section 5: Authority for this announcement Name of person authorised to make Elliot Cooper this announcement Contact person for this Elliot Cooper announcement Contact phone number 0275615501 Contact email address elliot@enprisegroup.com Date of release through MAP 16 September 2020 6 Calculated as (imputation credits/gross taxable amount) x 100. Fully imputed dividends will be 28% as a % rate applied. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

