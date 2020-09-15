Enprise : Final Dividend Distribution Notice (NZX Final Dividend Template 30 June 2020) - 16 September 2020
09/15/2020 | 11:40pm EDT
Distribution Notice
Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer
Enprise Group Limited
Financial product name/description
Ordinary Shares
NZX ticker code
ENS
ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX
NZENSE0001S2
website)
Type of distribution
Full Year
X
Quarterly
(Please mark with an X in the
Half Year
Special
relevant box/es)
DRP applies
X
Record date
9 October 2020
Ex-Date (one business day before the
8 October 2020
Record Date)
Payment date (and allotment date for
23 October 2020
DRP)
Total monies associated with the
$ 318,018.00000000
distribution1
Source of distribution (for example,
Retained Earnings
retained earnings)
Currency
NZD
Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product
Gross distribution2
$0.02000000
Gross taxable amount 3
$0.02000000
Total cash distribution4
$0.02000000
Excluded amount (applicable to listed
$0.00000000
PIEs)
Supplementary distribution amount
$0.00000000
Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax5
Is the distribution imputed
No imputation
Continuous issuers should indicate that this is based on the number of units on issue at the date of the form
"Gross distribution" is the total cash distribution plus the amount of imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of Resident Withholding Tax (RWT).
"Gross taxable amount" is the gross distribution minus any excluded income.
"Total cash distribution" is the cash distribution excluding imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of RWT. This shouldinclude any excluded amounts, where applicable to listed PIEs.
The imputation credits plus the RWT amount is 33% of the gross taxable amount for the purposes of this form. If the distribution is fully imputed the imputation credits will be 28% of the gross taxable amount with remaining 5% being RWT. This does not constitute advice as to whether or not RWT needs to be withheld.
If fully or partially imputed, please
0.00000000%
state imputation rate as % applied6
Imputation tax credits per financial
$0.00000000
product
Resident Withholding Tax per
$0.00660000
financial product
Section 4: Distribution re-investment plan (if applicable)
DRP % discount (if any)
5.00000000%
Start date and end date for
12 October 2020
16 October 2020
determining market price for DRP
Date strike price to be announced (if
23 October 2020
not available at this time)
Specify source of financial products to
be issued under DRP programme
Ordinary Shares
(new issue or to be bought on market)
DRP strike price per financial product
$
Last date to submit a participation
notice for
this
distribution in
9 October 2020
accordance
with
DRP participation
terms
Section 5: Authority for this announcement
Name of person authorised to make
Elliot Cooper
this announcement
Contact person for this
Elliot Cooper
announcement
Contact phone number
0275615501
Contact email address
elliot@enprisegroup.com
Date of release through MAP
16 September 2020
6 Calculated as (imputation credits/gross taxable amount) x 100. Fully imputed dividends will be 28% as a % rate applied.
