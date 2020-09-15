Log in
Enprise : Final Dividend Distribution Notice (NZX Final Dividend Template 30 June 2020) - 16 September 2020

09/15/2020 | 11:40pm EDT

Distribution Notice

Please note: all cash amounts in this form should be provided to 8 decimal places

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Enprise Group Limited

Financial product name/description

Ordinary Shares

NZX ticker code

ENS

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX

NZENSE0001S2

website)

Type of distribution

Full Year

X

Quarterly

(Please mark with an X in the

Half Year

Special

relevant box/es)

DRP applies

X

Record date

9 October 2020

Ex-Date (one business day before the

8 October 2020

Record Date)

Payment date (and allotment date for

23 October 2020

DRP)

Total monies associated with the

$ 318,018.00000000

distribution1

Source of distribution (for example,

Retained Earnings

retained earnings)

Currency

NZD

Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product

Gross distribution2

$0.02000000

Gross taxable amount 3

$0.02000000

Total cash distribution4

$0.02000000

Excluded amount (applicable to listed

$0.00000000

PIEs)

Supplementary distribution amount

$0.00000000

Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax5

Is the distribution imputed

No imputation

  1. Continuous issuers should indicate that this is based on the number of units on issue at the date of the form
  2. "Gross distribution" is the total cash distribution plus the amount of imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of Resident Withholding Tax (RWT).
  3. "Gross taxable amount" is the gross distribution minus any excluded income.
  4. "Total cash distribution" is the cash distribution excluding imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of RWT. This should include any excluded amounts, where applicable to listed PIEs.
  5. The imputation credits plus the RWT amount is 33% of the gross taxable amount for the purposes of this form. If the distribution is fully imputed the imputation credits will be 28% of the gross taxable amount with remaining 5% being RWT. This does not constitute advice as to whether or not RWT needs to be withheld.

If fully or partially imputed, please

0.00000000%

state imputation rate as % applied6

Imputation tax credits per financial

$0.00000000

product

Resident Withholding Tax per

$0.00660000

financial product

Section 4: Distribution re-investment plan (if applicable)

DRP % discount (if any)

5.00000000%

Start date and end date for

12 October 2020

16 October 2020

determining market price for DRP

Date strike price to be announced (if

23 October 2020

not available at this time)

Specify source of financial products to

be issued under DRP programme

Ordinary Shares

(new issue or to be bought on market)

DRP strike price per financial product

$

Last date to submit a participation

notice for

this

distribution in

9 October 2020

accordance

with

DRP participation

terms

Section 5: Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised to make

Elliot Cooper

this announcement

Contact person for this

Elliot Cooper

announcement

Contact phone number

0275615501

Contact email address

elliot@enprisegroup.com

Date of release through MAP

16 September 2020

6 Calculated as (imputation credits/gross taxable amount) x 100. Fully imputed dividends will be 28% as a % rate applied.

Disclaimer

Enprise Group Limited published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 03:39:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 6,71 M 4,52 M 4,52 M
Net income 2019 -0,60 M -0,40 M -0,40 M
Net cash 2019 0,14 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 13,5 M 9,07 M 9,09 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 41,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
George Elliott Cooper Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lindsay John Phillips Chairman
Nick Paul Independent Non-Executive Director
Ronnie Baskind Executive Director
Marisa Fong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENPRISE GROUP LIMITED13.33%9
SAP SE12.43%191 697
ORACLE CORPORATION15.02%182 464
SERVICENOW INC.67.88%87 856
INTUIT INC.21.52%83 336
DOCUSIGN, INC.172.59%37 579
