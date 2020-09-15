Enprise Group Template Results Announcement: 30 June 2020 - 16 September 2020

Results announcement
Results for announcement to the market
Name of issuer
Enprise Group Limited
Reporting Period
15 months to 30 June 2020
Previous Reporting Period
12 months to 31 March 2019
Currency
NZD
Amount (000s)
Percentage change
Revenue from continuing
$12,400
85%
operations
Total Revenue
$12,420
Net profit/(loss) from
$1,594
140%
continuing operations
Total net profit/(loss)
$1,285
235%
Interim/Final Dividend
Amount per Quoted Equity
$0.02
Security
Imputed amount per Quoted
$0.00
Equity Security
Record Date
9 October 2020
Dividend Payment Date
23 October 2020
Current period
Prior comparable period
Net tangible assets per
$0.15
$0.16
Quoted Equity Security
A brief explanation of any of
the figures above necessary
to enable the figures to be
understood
Authority for this announcement
Name of person authorised
Elliot Cooper
to make this announcement
Contact person for this
announcement
Contact phone number
0275615501
Contact email address
elliot@enprisegroup.com
Date of release through MAP
16 September 2020
Unaudited financial statements accompany this announcement.
