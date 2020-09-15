Log in
Enprise Group Template Results Announcement: 30 June 2020 - 16 September 2020

09/15/2020 | 11:40pm EDT

Results announcement

Results for announcement to the market

Name of issuer

Enprise Group Limited

Reporting Period

15 months to 30 June 2020

Previous Reporting Period

12 months to 31 March 2019

Currency

NZD

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from continuing

$12,400

85%

operations

Total Revenue

$12,420

85%

Net profit/(loss) from

$1,594

140%

continuing operations

Total net profit/(loss)

$1,285

235%

Interim/Final Dividend

Amount per Quoted Equity

$0.02

Security

Imputed amount per Quoted

$0.00

Equity Security

Record Date

9 October 2020

Dividend Payment Date

23 October 2020

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per

$0.15

$0.16

Quoted Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of

the figures above necessary

to enable the figures to be

understood

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised

Elliot Cooper

to make this announcement

Contact person for this

Elliot Cooper

announcement

Contact phone number

0275615501

Contact email address

elliot@enprisegroup.com

Date of release through MAP

16 September 2020

Unaudited financial statements accompany this announcement.

Unaudited financial statements accompany this announcement.

Disclaimer

Enprise Group Limited published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 03:39:06 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
George Elliott Cooper Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lindsay John Phillips Chairman
Nick Paul Independent Non-Executive Director
Ronnie Baskind Executive Director
Marisa Fong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENPRISE GROUP LIMITED13.33%9
SAP SE12.43%191 697
ORACLE CORPORATION15.02%182 464
SERVICENOW INC.67.88%87 856
INTUIT INC.21.52%83 336
DOCUSIGN, INC.172.59%37 579
