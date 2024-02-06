Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, on Tuesday, February 20, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the company’s performance at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be webcast live at http://www.enpro.com, and by telephone at 1-877-407-0832, using the access code 13735649, approximately 10 minutes before the call. Fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enpro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206378374/en/