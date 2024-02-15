Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, a 3.4% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share. Enpro has now increased its quarterly dividend for nine consecutive years since initiating a dividend in 2015.

“As part of Enpro’s balanced capital allocation strategy, we review our dividend annually. This year, we are pleased to increase our dividend once again, reflecting the company’s strong balance sheet, durable cash generation and continued positive long-term outlook,” said Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend is payable on March 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2024.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enpro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215657357/en/