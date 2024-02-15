Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will participate in Gabelli Funds 34th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 22. Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website, http://www.enpro.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enpro.com.

