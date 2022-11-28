Advanced search
Enpro Industries : Investor Presentation
PU
11/22Enpro to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference
BU
11/15Insider Sell: Enpro Industries
MT
EnPro Industries : Investor Presentation (

11/28/2022 | 10:48am EST
Investor Presentation

BofA Securities LeveragedFinance Conference November 29, 2022

Forward-LookingStatements

Statements in this presentation that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They involvea number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and

uncertainties include, but are notlimited to: economic conditions in the markets served by Enpro's businesses and those ofits customers, some of which are cyclical and experience periodic

downturns and disruptions; the impact of geopolitical activity on those markets, including instabilities associated with thearmed conflict in Ukraine and any conflict or threat of conflict that may affect Taiwan; uncertainties with respect to the imposition of government embargoes, tariffs and trade protection measures, such as "anti-dumping" duties applicable to classes of

products, and import or export licensing requirements, as well as the imposition of trade sanctions against a class of products imported from or sold and exported to, or the loss of "normal trade relations" status with, countries in which Enpro conducts business, which could significantly increase its cost of products or otherwise reduce sales and harm its business; impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to limit the further spread of COVID-19, including impacts on the company's operations, and the operations and businesses of its customers and vendors, including whether the company's operations and those of its customers and vendors will continue to betreated as "essential" operations under government orders

restricting business activities or, even if so treated, whether site-specific health and safety concerns might otherwise require certain operations to be halted or otherwise curtailed for some period of time; uncertainty with respect to the duration and severity of these impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, includingimpacts on the general economy and the markets served by the

company's customers, as well as supply chain disruptions and materials cost increases that are not passed alongto our customers; the extent to which the impacts from the COVID-19

pandemic could result in a reduction in demand for the company's products and services, which could also result in asset impairment charges, including for goodwill; prices and availability of its raw materials, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or instabilities from geopolitical conflicts; uncertainties with respect to the company's ability to achieve anticipated growth within the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled markets; the impact of fluctuations in relevant foreign currency exchange rates or unanticipated increases in applicable interest rates; unanticipated delays or problems in introducing new products; the impact of any labor disputes; announcements by competitors of new products, services or technological innovations;changes in pricing policies or the pricing policies of competitors; and the amount of any paymentsrequired to satisfy contingent liabilities, including those related to discontinued operations, other divested businesses and the discontinued operations of its predecessors, includingliabilities for certain products, environmental matters, employee benefit

and statutory severance obligations and other matters. Enpro's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-Kand Form 10-Q , describe these and

other risks and uncertainties in more detail. Enpro does notundertake to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect any change in management's expectations or any change in the assumptions or circumstances on which such statements are based.

Full-year guidance excludes changes in the number of shares outstanding, impacts from future acquisitions, dispositions and related transaction costs, restructuring costs, incremental impacts of tariffs and trade tensions on market demand and costs subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the impact of foreign exchange rate changes subsequent to the end ofthe third quarter, impacts from further spread of COVID-19, and environmental and litigation charges.

This presentation also contains certain non-GAAPfinancial measures (*) as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP equivalents is included as an appendix to this presentation.

Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, the Engineered Materials segment has been classified as discontinued operations followingthe early September announcement to divest the remaining Engineered Materials businesses, GGB and GPT. Unless otherwise expressly noted, financial information included in this presentation is with respect to continuingoperations, which excludes the Engineered Materials segment.

Enpro Investor Presentation November 2022

2

Positioned to Deliver Significant ShareholderValue

1

2

3

Transformed portfoliotoaccelerate

Enhancing aftermarket

Increasing cash flow return on

growth in leading-edge, industrial

exposure with critical

investment throughportfolio

technology-related businesses withhigh

applications, serving faster

reshaping actions and continuous

margins and strong cash flow

growth end markets

improvement initiatives

4

5

Maximizing long-term shareholder

Empowering our colleagues witha

returns through a commitment to

mindful, collaborativeculturethat

disciplined capital allocation,

valuessafety, inclusion, authenticity

sustainability, diversity, and community

and respect

involvement

Enpro Investor Presentation November 2022

3

Enpro (NYSE: NPO) | Leading-Edge Portfolio of Businesses

Company Overview

September 2022 YTD Revenue Contribution

SalesbySegment

SalesbyChannel

SalesbyGeography

SalesbyMarket

12

3%

Headquarters

Principal

Global

14%

Charlotte,

Manufacturing

Employees

44%

46%

13%

NC

and Service

~3,500

Facilities

56%

54%

70%

FinancialOverview

Market-Cap1

$2.5B

Sealing

Aftermarket

North America

Semiconductor

40%

LTM Revenue3

$1.0B

Technologies

OE

Europe

General Industrial

18%

MD/HD Truck

17%

Advanced Surface

Asia Pacific

Food & Pharma

7%

LTM Adj. EBITDA (Margin)2,3

$242M(23.3%)

Technologies

RoW

Aerospace

4%

2022 YTD Aftermarket Rev. %3

54%

Power Generation

4%

Petrochemical

4%

Metals & Mining

3%

Dividend Yield1

0.9%

Oil & Gas

2%

Other

1%

Leading Provider of Highly-Engineered Solutions for Critical Applications in a Variety of Growing End Markets

1 As of 11/4/22; 2 Refer to appendix for Non-GAAPreconciliation;3 As of 9/30/22.

Enpro Investor Presentation November 2022

4

A Strong Foundationfor Our Future

Strategic Actions Position EnproPortfoliowith Industry-LeadingProfitability in SecularGrowth Markets

Fairbanks

Heavy-Duty Truck

BushingBlock

AirSprings

Polymer

Compressor

GGB

Strategic

Divestitures

Morse

Product Lines

Closed 4Q20

Closed 4Q20

Components

Products Int'l (CPI)

Closed

Review ofGPT

Closed 1Q20

Completed

Closed 3Q21

Closed 4Q21

November

Completion

3Q19 - 3Q20

2022

expected in

November 2022

2019

2020

2021

2022

LeanTeq Co., Ltd.

Closed 3Q19

Acquisitions

The AsepticGroup

Alluxa

NxEdge

Closed 4Q20

Closed 4Q21

Closed 3Q19

ConsistentPortfolioReshapingandOptimizationPriorities

1

2

3

4

Focusing on high-growth,

Building on our portfolio of leading-

Leveraging our operating model to

Maximizing shareholder returns

high-margin industrial

edge, critical products and solutions,

sustain and improve strong margins

through commitment to

technology-related businesses

while maintaining a strong

and cash flow return on investment

sustainability, diversity and

with strong cash flow

aftermarket exposure and a larger

disciplined capital allocation

Domestic presence

Enpro Investor Presentation November 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EnPro Industries Inc. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 121 M - -
Net income 2022 81,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 476 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 487 M 2 487 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
Eric Andre Vaillancourt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Milton Childress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Hauser Non-Executive Chairman
Larisa R. Joiner Chief Information Officer
Robert Savage McLean Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.8.61%2 487
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.52%13 506
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.9.56%10 581
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-41.15%9 560
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-40.73%5 585
VALMET OYJ-33.93%4 773