EnPro Industries : Presentatiom

11/08/2022 | 12:04pm EST
Investor Presentation

Baird Global Industrial Conference November 9, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic conditions in the markets served by Enpro's businesses and those of its customers, some of which are cyclical and experience periodic downturns and disruptions; the impact of geopolitical activity on those markets, including instabilities associated with the armed conflict in Ukraine and any conflict or threat of conflict that may affect Taiwan; uncertainties with respect to the imposition of government embargoes, tariffs and trade protection measures, such as "anti-dumping" duties applicable to classes of products, and import or export licensing requirements, as well as the imposition of trade sanctions against a class of products imported from or sold and exported to, or the loss of "normal trade relations" status with, countries in which Enpro conducts business, which could significantly increase its cost of products or otherwise reduce sales and harm its business; impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to limit the further spread of COVID-19, including impacts on the company's operations, and the operations and businesses of its customers and vendors, including whether the company's operations and those of its customers and vendors will continue to be treated as "essential" operations under government orders restricting business activities or, even if so treated, whether site-specific health and safety concerns might otherwise require certain operations to be halted or otherwise curtailed for some period of time; uncertainty with respect to the duration and severity of these impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts on the general economy and the markets served by the company's customers, as well as supply chain disruptions and materials cost increases that are not passed along to our customers; the extent to which the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic could result in a reduction in demand for the company's products and services, which could also result in asset impairment charges, including for goodwill; prices and availability of its raw materials, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or instabilities from geopolitical conflicts; uncertainties with respect to the company's ability to achieve anticipated growth within the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled markets; the impact of fluctuations in relevant foreign currency exchange rates or unanticipated increases in applicable interest rates; unanticipated delays or problems in introducing new products; the impact of any labor disputes; announcements by competitors of new products, services or technological innovations; changes in pricing policies or the pricing policies of competitors; and the amount of any payments required to satisfy contingent liabilities, including those related to discontinued operations, other divested businesses and the discontinued operations of its predecessors, including liabilities for certain products, environmental matters, employee benefit and statutory severance obligations and other matters. Enpro's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q , describe these and other risks and uncertainties in more detail. Enpro does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect any change in management's expectations or any change in the assumptions or circumstances on which such statements are based.

Full-year guidance excludes changes in the number of shares outstanding, impacts from future acquisitions, dispositions and related transaction costs, restructuring costs, incremental impacts of tariffs and trade tensions on market demand and costs subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the impact of foreign exchange rate changes subsequent to the end of the third quarter, impacts from further spread of COVID-19, and environmental and litigation charges.

This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures (*) as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP equivalents is included as an appendix to this presentation.

Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, the Engineered Materials segment has been classified as discontinued operations following the early September announcement to divest the remaining Engineered Materials businesses, GGB and GPT. Unless otherwise expressly noted, financial information included in this presentation is with respect to continuing operations, which excludes the Engineered Materials segment.

Enpro Investor Presentation November 2022

2

Positioned to Deliver Significant Shareholder Value

1

2

3

Transformed portfolio to accelerate

Enhancing aftermarket

Increasing cash flow return on

growth in leading-edge, industrial

exposure with critical

investment through portfolio

technology-related businesses with high

applications, serving faster

reshaping actions and continuous

margins and strong cash flow

growth end markets

improvement initiatives

4

5

Maximizing long-term shareholder

Empowering our colleagues with a

returns through a commitment to

mindful, collaborative culture that

disciplined capital allocation,

values safety, inclusion, authenticity

sustainability, diversity, and community

and respect

involvement

Enpro Investor Presentation November 2022

3

Enpro (NYSE: NPO) | Leading-Edge Portfolio of Businesses

Company Overview

12

Headquarters

Principal

Global

Charlotte,

Manufacturing

Employees

NC

and Service

~3,500

Facilities

Financial Overview

Market-Cap1

$2.5B

LTM Revenue3

$1.0B

LTM Adj. EBITDA (Margin)2,3

$242M (23.3%)

2022 YTD Aftermarket Rev. %3

54%

Dividend Yield1

0.9%

Sales by Segment

44%

56%

Sealing

Technologies

Advanced Surface Technologies

September 2022 YTD Revenue Contribution

Sales by Channel

Sales by Geography

3%

14%

46%

13%

54%

70%

Aftermarket

North America

OE

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

Sales by Market

Semiconductor

40%

General Industrial

18%

MD/HD Truck

17%

Food & Pharma

7%

Aerospace

4%

Power Generation

4%

Petrochemical

4%

Metals & Mining

3%

Oil & Gas

2%

Other

1%

Leading Provider of Highly-Engineered Solutions for Critical Applications in a Variety of Growing End Markets

1 As of 11/4/22; 2 Refer to appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation; 3 As of 9/30/22.

Enpro Investor Presentation November 2022

4

A Strong Foundation for Our Future

Strategic Actions Position Enpro Portfolio with Industry-Leading Profitability in Secular Growth Markets

Fairbanks

Heavy-Duty Truck

Bushing Block

Air Springs

Polymer

Compressor

GGB

Strategic

Divestitures

Morse

Product Lines

Closed 4Q20

Closed 4Q20

Components

Products Int'l (CPI)

Closed

Review of GPT

Closed 1Q20

Completed

Closed 3Q21

Closed 4Q21

November

Completion

3Q19 - 3Q20

2022

expected in

November 2022

2019

2020

2021

2022

LeanTeq Co., Ltd.

Acquisitions

Closed 3Q19

The Aseptic Group

Alluxa

NxEdge

Closed 4Q20

Closed 4Q21

Closed 3Q19

Consistent Portfolio Reshaping and Optimization Priorities

1

2

3

4

Focusing on high-growth,

Building on our portfolio of leading-

Leveraging our operating model to

Maximizing shareholder returns

high-margin industrial

edge, critical products and solutions,

sustain and improve strong margins

through commitment to

technology-related businesses

while maintaining a strong

and cash flow return on investment

sustainability, diversity and

with strong cash flow

aftermarket exposure and a larger

disciplined capital allocation

Domestic presence

Enpro Investor Presentation November 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EnPro Industries Inc. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 17:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
