EnPro Industries : Presentatiom

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this presentation that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic conditions in the markets served by Enpro's businesses and those of its customers, some of which are cyclical and experience periodic downturns and disruptions; the impact of geopolitical activity on those markets, including instabilities associated with the armed conflict in Ukraine and any conflict or threat of conflict that may affect Taiwan; uncertainties with respect to the imposition of government embargoes, tariffs and trade protection measures, such as "anti-dumping" duties applicable to classes of products, and import or export licensing requirements, as well as the imposition of trade sanctions against a class of products imported from or sold and exported to, or the loss of "normal trade relations" status with, countries in which Enpro conducts business, which could significantly increase its cost of products or otherwise reduce sales and harm its business; impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to limit the further spread of COVID-19, including impacts on the company's operations, and the operations and businesses of its customers and vendors, including whether the company's operations and those of its customers and vendors will continue to be treated as "essential" operations under government orders restricting business activities or, even if so treated, whether site-specific health and safety concerns might otherwise require certain operations to be halted or otherwise curtailed for some period of time; uncertainty with respect to the duration and severity of these impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts on the general economy and the markets served by the company's customers, as well as supply chain disruptions and materials cost increases that are not passed along to our customers; the extent to which the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic could result in a reduction in demand for the company's products and services, which could also result in asset impairment charges, including for goodwill; prices and availability of its raw materials, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or instabilities from geopolitical conflicts; uncertainties with respect to the company's ability to achieve anticipated growth within the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled markets; the impact of fluctuations in relevant foreign currency exchange rates or unanticipated increases in applicable interest rates; unanticipated delays or problems in introducing new products; the impact of any labor disputes; announcements by competitors of new products, services or technological innovations; changes in pricing policies or the pricing policies of competitors; and the amount of any payments required to satisfy contingent liabilities, including those related to discontinued operations, other divested businesses and the discontinued operations of its predecessors, including liabilities for certain products, environmental matters, employee benefit and statutory severance obligations and other matters. Enpro's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q , describe these and other risks and uncertainties in more detail. Enpro does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect any change in management's expectations or any change in the assumptions or circumstances on which such statements are based.
Full-year guidance excludes changes in the number of shares outstanding, impacts from future acquisitions, dispositions and related transaction costs, restructuring costs, incremental impacts of tariffs and trade tensions on market demand and costs subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the impact of foreign exchange rate changes subsequent to the end of the third quarter, impacts from further spread of COVID-19, and environmental and litigation charges.
This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures (*) as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP equivalents is included as an appendix to this presentation.
Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, the Engineered Materials segment has been classified as discontinued operations following the early September announcement to divest the remaining Engineered Materials businesses, GGB and GPT. Unless otherwise expressly noted, financial information included in this presentation is with respect to continuing operations, which excludes the Engineered Materials segment.
Positioned to Deliver Significant Shareholder Value
1
2
3
Transformed portfolio to accelerate
Enhancing aftermarket
Increasing cash flow return on
growth in leading-edge, industrial
exposure with critical
investment through portfolio
technology-related businesses with high
applications, serving faster
reshaping actions and continuous
margins and strong cash flow
growth end markets
improvement initiatives
4
5
Maximizing long-term shareholder
Empowering our colleagues with a
returns through a commitment to
mindful, collaborative culture that
disciplined capital allocation,
values safety, inclusion, authenticity
sustainability, diversity, and community
and respect
involvement
Enpro (NYSE: NPO) | Leading-Edge Portfolio of Businesses
Company Overview
12
Headquarters
Principal
Global
Charlotte,
Manufacturing
Employees
NC
and Service
~3,500
Facilities
Financial Overview
Market-Cap1
$2.5B
LTM Revenue3
$1.0B
LTM Adj. EBITDA (Margin)2,3
$242M (23.3%)
2022 YTD Aftermarket Rev. %3
54%
Dividend Yield1
0.9%
Sales by Segment
44%
56%
Sealing
Technologies
Advanced Surface Technologies
September 2022 YTD Revenue Contribution
Sales by Channel
Sales by Geography
3%
14%
46%
13%
54%
70%
Aftermarket
North America
OE
Europe
Asia Pacific
RoW
Sales by Market
Semiconductor
40%
General Industrial
18%
MD/HD Truck
17%
Food & Pharma
7%
Aerospace
4%
Power Generation
4%
Petrochemical
4%
Metals & Mining
3%
Oil & Gas
2%
Other
1%
Leading Provider of Highly-Engineered Solutions for Critical Applications in a Variety of Growing End Markets
1 As of 11/4/22; 2 Refer to appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation; 3 As of 9/30/22.
A Strong Foundation for Our Future
Strategic Actions Position Enpro Portfolio with Industry-Leading Profitability in Secular Growth Markets
Fairbanks
Heavy-Duty Truck
Bushing Block
Air Springs
Polymer
Compressor
GGB
Strategic
Divestitures
Morse
Product Lines
Closed 4Q20
Closed 4Q20
Components
Products Int'l (CPI)
Closed
Review of GPT
Closed 1Q20
Completed
Closed 3Q21
Closed 4Q21
November
Completion
3Q19 - 3Q20
2022
expected in
November 2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
LeanTeq Co., Ltd.
Acquisitions
Closed 3Q19
The Aseptic Group
Alluxa
NxEdge
Closed 4Q20
Closed 4Q21
Closed 3Q19
Consistent Portfolio Reshaping and Optimization Priorities
1
2
3
4
Focusing on high-growth,
Building on our portfolio of leading-
Leveraging our operating model to
Maximizing shareholder returns
high-margin industrial
edge, critical products and solutions,
sustain and improve strong margins
through commitment to
technology-related businesses
while maintaining a strong
and cash flow return on investment
sustainability, diversity and
with strong cash flow
aftermarket exposure and a larger
disciplined capital allocation
Domestic presence
