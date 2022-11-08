EnPro Industries : Presentatiom

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic conditions in the markets served by Enpro's businesses and those of its customers, some of which are cyclical and experience periodic downturns and disruptions; the impact of geopolitical activity on those markets, including instabilities associated with the armed conflict in Ukraine and any conflict or threat of conflict that may affect Taiwan; uncertainties with respect to the imposition of government embargoes, tariffs and trade protection measures, such as "anti-dumping" duties applicable to classes of products, and import or export licensing requirements, as well as the imposition of trade sanctions against a class of products imported from or sold and exported to, or the loss of "normal trade relations" status with, countries in which Enpro conducts business, which could significantly increase its cost of products or otherwise reduce sales and harm its business; impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to limit the further spread of COVID-19, including impacts on the company's operations, and the operations and businesses of its customers and vendors, including whether the company's operations and those of its customers and vendors will continue to be treated as "essential" operations under government orders restricting business activities or, even if so treated, whether site-specific health and safety concerns might otherwise require certain operations to be halted or otherwise curtailed for some period of time; uncertainty with respect to the duration and severity of these impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts on the general economy and the markets served by the company's customers, as well as supply chain disruptions and materials cost increases that are not passed along to our customers; the extent to which the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic could result in a reduction in demand for the company's products and services, which could also result in asset impairment charges, including for goodwill; prices and availability of its raw materials, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or instabilities from geopolitical conflicts; uncertainties with respect to the company's ability to achieve anticipated growth within the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled markets; the impact of fluctuations in relevant foreign currency exchange rates or unanticipated increases in applicable interest rates; unanticipated delays or problems in introducing new products; the impact of any labor disputes; announcements by competitors of new products, services or technological innovations; changes in pricing policies or the pricing policies of competitors; and the amount of any payments required to satisfy contingent liabilities, including those related to discontinued operations, other divested businesses and the discontinued operations of its predecessors, including liabilities for certain products, environmental matters, employee benefit and statutory severance obligations and other matters. Enpro's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q , describe these and other risks and uncertainties in more detail. Enpro does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect any change in management's expectations or any change in the assumptions or circumstances on which such statements are based.

Full-year guidance excludes changes in the number of shares outstanding, impacts from future acquisitions, dispositions and related transaction costs, restructuring costs, incremental impacts of tariffs and trade tensions on market demand and costs subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the impact of foreign exchange rate changes subsequent to the end of the third quarter, impacts from further spread of COVID-19, and environmental and litigation charges.

This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures (*) as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP equivalents is included as an appendix to this presentation.

Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, the Engineered Materials segment has been classified as discontinued operations following the early September announcement to divest the remaining Engineered Materials businesses, GGB and GPT. Unless otherwise expressly noted, financial information included in this presentation is with respect to continuing operations, which excludes the Engineered Materials segment.