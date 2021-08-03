EnPro Industries : Q2 2021 Enpro Earnings Conference Call Presentation (opens in new window)

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in the course of this presentation that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward- looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to limit the further spread of COVID-19, including impacts on the company's operations, and the operations and businesses of its customers and vendors, including whether the company's operations and those of its customers and vendors will continue to be treated as "essential" operations under government orders restricting business activities or, even if so treated, whether site-specific health and safety concerns might otherwise require certain of the company's operations to be halted for some period of time; uncertainty with respect to the duration and severity of these impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts on the general economy; other economic conditions in the markets served by Enpro's businesses, some of which are cyclical and experience periodic downturns; prices and availability of its raw materials; uncertainties with respect to the company's ability to achieve anticipated growth within the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled markets; the impact of fluctuations in relevant foreign currency exchange rates; unanticipated delays or problems in introducing new products; announcements by competitors of new products, services or technological innovations; changes in pricing policies or the pricing policies of competitors; and the amount of any payments required to satisfy contingent liabilities related to discontinued operations of its predecessors, including liabilities for certain products, environmental matters, employee benefit obligations and other matters. Enpro's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, describe these and other risks and uncertainties in more detail. Enpro does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made in the course of this presentation to reflect any change in management's expectations or any change in the assumptions or circumstances on which such statements are based.

We own a number of direct and indirect subsidiaries and, from time to time, we may refer collectively to Enpro and one or more of our subsidiaries as "we" or to the businesses, assets, debts or affairs of Enpro or a subsidiary as "ours." These and similar references are for convenience only and should not be construed to change the fact that Enpro and each subsidiary is an independent entity with separate management, operations, obligations and affairs.

This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures (*) as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. A reconciliation of non- GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP equivalents is included as an appendix to this presentation.