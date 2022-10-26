Advanced search
    NPO   US29355X1072

ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(NPO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
100.53 USD   +2.58%
04:32pEnpro Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/19Enpro Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/15Enpro to Present at Sidoti Fall 2022 Small-Cap Virtual Conference
BU
Enpro Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

10/26/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable December 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2022.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.


09/07Timken's Planned Acquisition of EnPro's GGB Unit a 'Strategic Fit,' Oppenheimer & Co. S..
MT
09/06ETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Advance Ahead of Services PMI Data
MT
09/06Transcript : EnPro Industries, Inc. - Special Call
CI
09/06EnPro Industries to Sell GGB Unit to Timken for $305 Million
MT
09/06Timken Agrees to Buy GGB Bearing Technology
MT
09/06Enpro Industries, Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or..
AQ
09/06Enpro Appoints Will Abbey to Board of Directors
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 196 M - -
Net income 2022 79,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 039 M 2 039 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Technical analysis trends ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 98,00 $
Average target price 128,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Andre Vaillancourt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Milton Childress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Hauser Non-Executive Chairman
Larisa R. Joiner Chief Information Officer
Robert Savage McLean Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.-10.97%2 039
NORDSON CORPORATION-12.46%12 784
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.19.69%11 315
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-32.27%10 816
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-47.03%4 758
VALMET OYJ-37.12%4 358