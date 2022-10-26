Enpro Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable December 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2022.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.

