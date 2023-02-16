Advanced search
    NPO   US29355X1072

ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(NPO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:24:00 2023-02-16 am EST
115.32 USD   -1.01%
02/08Enpro Industries Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and 2022 Year-End Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
02/07Enpro Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and 2022 Year-End Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
01/30Branford Castle Fund II, L.P. managed by Branford Castle Partners, L.P. acquired Garlock Pipeline Technologies, Inc. from EnPro Industries, Inc.
CI
Enpro to Present at Gabelli's 33rd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium

02/16/2023 | 10:01am EST
EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at Gabelli’s 33rd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 23. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, http://www.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 083 M - -
Net income 2022 76,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 476 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 423 M 2 423 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 116,49 $
Average target price 128,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
Managers and Directors
Eric Andre Vaillancourt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Milton Childress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Hauser Non-Executive Chairman
Larisa R. Joiner Chief Information Officer
Robert Savage McLean Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.7.18%2 423
NORDSON CORPORATION2.12%14 034
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.18.71%10 923
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-9.41%9 451
VALMET OYJ27.38%6 296
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA10.87%5 295