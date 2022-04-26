Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EnPro Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPO   US29355X1072

ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(NPO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/26 10:13:46 am EDT
96.65 USD   -0.79%
10:02aEnpro to Present at Oppenheimer's 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
BU
04/19Enpro Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/17Enpro to Present at Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enpro to Present at Oppenheimer's 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

04/26/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the Oppenheimer's 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, http://www.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is an industrial technology company focused on unique applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
10:02aEnpro to Present at Oppenheimer's 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
BU
04/19Enpro Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/17Enpro to Present at Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference
BU
03/04ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/04INSIDER SELL : Enpro Industries
MT
03/04ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
03/01ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
03/01ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22TRANSCRIPT : EnPro Industries, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
02/22ENPRO INDUSTRIES : Q4 2021 Enpro Earnings Conference Call Presentation (opens in new windo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 273 M - -
Net income 2022 80,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 674 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 026 M 2 026 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
EnPro Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 97,41 $
Average target price 131,33 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Andre Vaillancourt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Milton Childress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Hauser Non-Executive Chairman
Larisa R. Joiner Chief Information Officer
Robert Savage McLean Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.-11.50%2 026
NORDSON CORPORATION-13.50%12 794
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-44.88%9 772
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-21.83%8 275
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-31.78%6 948
VALMET OYJ-32.05%5 058