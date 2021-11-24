Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EnPro Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPO   US29355X1072

ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(NPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enpro to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

11/24/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the 2021 Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 30. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, https://www.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is an industrial technology company focused on niche applications across many end-markets including semiconductor, general industrial, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
01:01pEnpro to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Virtual Confe..
BU
11/08KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on EnPro Industries to $132 From $115, Keeps Overweight Ra..
MT
11/05EnPro to Acquire NxEdge From Trive Capital for $850 Million
MT
11/05Trive Capital Announces Sale of NxEdge
PR
11/05ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
11/05Q3 2021 Enpro Earnings Conference Call Presentation & Strategic Acquisition of NxEdge (..
PU
11/05EnPro Industries Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise; Updates Full-Year Outlook; Board Dec..
MT
11/05Enpro Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/05EnPro Industries, Inc. Provides Sales Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
11/05EnPro Industries, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable December 15, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 115 M - -
Net income 2021 91,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 975 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 295 M 2 295 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
EnPro Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 111,36 $
Average target price 130,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Andre Vaillancourt President & Chief Executive Officer
John Milton Childress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. Hauser Non-Executive Chairman
Larisa R. Joiner Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert Savage McLean Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.47.46%2 295
NORDSON CORPORATION33.36%15 574
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.78.46%10 828
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.86.73%8 066
VALMET OYJ55.82%6 129
BEIJING HUAFENG TEST & CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.50.74%5 403