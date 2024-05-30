(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Thursday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

De La Rue PLC, up 4.6% at 102.50 pence, 12-month range 29.10p-107.00p. The banknote printer notes positive momentum in both its Authentication and Currency divisions with a number of significant recent contract wins and renewals. Chief Executive Officer Clive Vacher comments: "We are delighted to extend our relationship with these high-profile customers within our Authentication division. This, alongside other recent renewals and the expanding Currency order book, demonstrates further progress in the development of De La Rue which will help to underpin our performance in FY25."

EnQuest PLC, up 3.2% at 15.19p, 12-month range 11.17p-18.57p. The oil and gas producer says group production averaged 43,595 barrels of oil per day in the year to April 30. Guidance was between 41,000 and 45,000 boepd. "We continue to achieve top quartile production efficiencies across the portfolio, while our high performing decommissioning team continues to deliver sector leading performance, having completed ten well plug and abandonments in 2024 across Heather and Thistle," says CEO Amjad Bseisu. Looking ahead, EnQuest left guidance unchanged.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd, down 3.4% at 1,400.40p, 12-month range 1,020.00p-1,450.00p. Shares in the investment fund fall, despite making a good start to 2024. In the year-to-date, the stock is up 18%.

