EnQuest : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Farina Khan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director, PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name EnQuest PLC b) LEI 2138008LJU6WFQWOXJ73 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument £0.05 ordinary shares



Identification code GB00B635TG28



b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 200,000 ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)











Price Volume(s)





£0.135 200,000









d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 11 January 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

