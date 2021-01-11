Log in
EnQuest PLC    ENQ   GB00B635TG28

ENQUEST PLC

(ENQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 01/11 09:30:28 am
13.09 GBX   -5.69%
09:18aENQUEST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2020EnQuest PLC - Operations Update
AQ
2020ENQUEST : Operations Update (Press release)
PU
EnQuest : Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/11/2021 | 09:18am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Farina Khan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director, PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

EnQuest PLC

b)

LEI

2138008LJU6WFQWOXJ73

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

£0.05 ordinary shares



Identification code

GB00B635TG28



b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 200,000 ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)







Price

Volume(s)




£0.135

200,000






d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a


e)

Date of the transaction

11 January 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Ends

For further information please contact:

EnQuest PLC Tel: +44 (0)20 7925 4900

Stefan Ricketts

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

EnQuest plc published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 14:17:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
