EnQuest : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Farina Khan
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Director, PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
EnQuest PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138008LJU6WFQWOXJ73
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
£0.05 ordinary shares
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00B635TG28
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of 200,000 ordinary shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
£0.135
|
200,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
n/a
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 January 2021
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Ends
For further information please contact:
EnQuest PLC Tel: +44 (0)20 7925 4900
Stefan Ricketts
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
EnQuest plc published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 14:17:01 UTC