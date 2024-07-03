CORPORATE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 3 July 2024

ENQUEST PLC ("EnQuest" or "the Company")

TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES

EnQuest PLC (the "Company") announces that, on 2 July 2024, it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares") through Merrill Lynch International ("Merrill Lynch"). Such purchase was effected pursuant to the instructions issued by the Company in accordance with the share repurchase arrangements entered into with Merrill Lynch, as announced on 29 April 2024 (the "Programme").

Aggregated information of Ordinary Shares purchased on 2 July 2024 according to each trading venue:

Venue Weighted Aggregate Lowest price paid Highest price average price number of shares per share (GBp) paid per share paid per share purchased (GBp) (GBp) London Stock 14.06 63,068 13.92 14.08 Exchange Chi-X (CXE) 14.08 1,175 14.08 14.08 BATS (BXE) 14.08 3,743 14.08 14.08 Turquoise - 0 - - Total (all venues) 14.07 67,986 13.92 14.08

Since 29 April 2024, the Company has purchased 14,345,578 Ordinary Shares to be held in Treasury at a cost (including dealing and associated costs) of £2,098,864.58.

It is intended that the first 25 million Ordinary Shares purchased under the Programme will be held in Treasury for issue in due course to the Company's Employee Benefit Trust. To the extent permitted by law, and after the initial 25 million Ordinary Shares are purchased, all additional Ordinary Shares purchased under the Programme will be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, there will be 14,345,578 Ordinary Shares in Treasury and 1,901,578,761 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury shares). The total voting rights in the Company will accordingly be 1,901,578,761. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

A full breakdown of the individual trades made by Merrill Lynch on behalf of the Company as part of the share repurchase programme is attached to this document.

Attachment:http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8816U_1-2024-7-2.pdf

LEI: 2138008LJU6WFQWOXJ73

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

EnQuest PLC+44 (0)20 7925 4900

Kate Christ, Company Secretary

