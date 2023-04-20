EnQuest : Shareholder Presentation (Presentation)

Kraken, Magnus, The Greater Kittiwake Area and Golden Eagle
Golden Eagle
190 MMboe
393 MMboe
Alba
2P Reserves
2C Resources
Scolty/Crathes
Greater Kittiwake Area
~93%
~84%
Aberdeen
Operated 2P
UK North Sea 2P
Alma/Galia
~11 years
~1.6x
Reserve Life
RRR¹ since IPO
1 Reserves Replacement Ratio: calculated as Reserves Additions / Production
1 Malaysian production
1 Onshore processing
hub
terminal
PM8/Seligi
Sullom Voe Terminal
4 Decommissioning assets
Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia and The Dons
.
An enhanced business model
Electrification
CO2 storage
Green hydrogen
UPSTREAM
INFRASTRUCTURE & NEW ENERGY
DECOMMISSIONING
Responsibly optimising production, leveraging existing infrastructure and delivering energy security and decarbonisation
Upstream: core capabilities drive value
Demonstrated cost management
Magnus unit operating costs1
($/Boe)
2015
60
2018-22
57%
26
PM8 / Seligi unit operating costs1
($/Boe)
2014
30
30%
2018-22
21
Kraken development
($ billion)
Budget
3.2
31%
Actual
2.2
Operational excellence
Continuous focus on safety
LTIF2
2018
0.43
2022
0.57
2022 UKCS
average: 1.27
Top quartile production efficiency at Kraken
(%)
2018 63%
2022 93%
UKCS average3: 72%
Lower Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions
(tCO2e)
UK
Malaysia
2018
1,705
2022 1,052
UK NSTD 2030 target 4: 649
Based on average 2018-2022 operating cost/Boe 2 LTIF = Lost Time Incident Frequency, measured as the number of incidents per million exposure hours worked (based on 12 hours for offshore and eight hours for onshore)
UKCS 2021 average for floating hubs4 NSTD targets UK emission reductions versus 2018 baseline of 10% by 2025, 25% by 2027 and 50% by 2030