Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EnQuest PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENQ   GB00B635TG28

ENQUEST PLC

(ENQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:16:53 2023-04-20 am EDT
17.81 GBX   -3.63%
10:35aEnquest : Shareholder Presentation (Presentation)
PU
04/19Angus Energy confirms George Lucan as executive chair
AN
04/19Transcript : EnQuest PLC - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EnQuest : Shareholder Presentation (Presentation)

04/20/2023 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EnQuest

Retail shareholder presentation

19 April 2023

Page 2

EnQuest at a Glance

UK North Sea

Malaysia

Upstream

Magnus

Midstream

Dons

Decommissioning

Thistle/Deveron

Heather/Broom

Sullom Voe

Terminal

Kraken

Undeveloped offshore licence Producing asset

PM8/Seligi

PM409

Kuala

Lumpur

4 UK production hubs

Kraken, Magnus, The Greater Kittiwake Area and Golden Eagle

Golden Eagle

190 MMboe

393 MMboe

Alba

2P Reserves

2C Resources

Scolty/Crathes

Greater Kittiwake Area

~93%

~84%

Aberdeen

Operated 2P

UK North Sea 2P

Alma/Galia

~11 years

~1.6x

Reserve Life

RRR¹ since IPO

  • 1 Reserves Replacement Ratio: calculated as Reserves Additions / Production

1 Malaysian production

1 Onshore processing

hub

terminal

PM8/Seligi

Sullom Voe Terminal

4 Decommissioning assets

Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia and The Dons

.

19 April 2023

Page 3

An enhanced business model

Electrification

CO2 storage

Green hydrogen

UPSTREAM

INFRASTRUCTURE & NEW ENERGY

DECOMMISSIONING

Responsibly optimising production, leveraging existing infrastructure and delivering energy security and decarbonisation

19 April 2023

Page 4

Upstream: core capabilities drive value

Demonstrated cost management

Magnus unit operating costs1

($/Boe)

2015

60

2018-22

57%

26

PM8 / Seligi unit operating costs1

($/Boe)

2014

30

30%

2018-22

21

Kraken development

($ billion)

Budget

3.2

31%

Actual

2.2

Operational excellence

Continuous focus on safety

LTIF2

2018

0.43

2022

0.57

2022 UKCS

average: 1.27

Top quartile production efficiency at Kraken

(%)

2018 63%

2022 93%

UKCS average3: 72%

Lower Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions

(tCO2e)

UK

Malaysia

2018

1,705

2022 1,052

UK NSTD 2030 target 4: 649

  1. Based on average 2018-2022 operating cost/Boe 2 LTIF = Lost Time Incident Frequency, measured as the number of incidents per million exposure hours worked (based on 12 hours for offshore and eight hours for onshore)
  1. UKCS 2021 average for floating hubs 4 NSTD targets UK emission reductions versus 2018 baseline of 10% by 2025, 25% by 2027 and 50% by 2030

19 April 2023

Page 5

Track record of asset life extension

Asset life extension

Dons

> 10 years

Thistle

c.10 years

GKA

c.10 years

PM8/Seligi

19 years

Magnus

> 10 years

Successful reserves replacement

(MMboe)

450

1.6x RRR

350

250

190

150

81

50

Net 2P (2009)

Reserves

Production

Net 2P (2022)

-50

additions

For illustrative purposes only

Disclaimer

EnQuest plc published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 14:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENQUEST PLC
10:35aEnquest : Shareholder Presentation (Presentation)
PU
04/19Angus Energy confirms George Lucan as executive chair
AN
04/19Transcript : EnQuest PLC - Special Call
CI
04/19Stifel likes Ryanair but not On The Beach
AN
04/13EnQuest senior independent director to step down in June
AN
04/13Howard Paver, Carl Hughes and John Winterman to Leave the Board of EnQuest PLC on 5 Jun..
CI
04/12FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.5% on Signs of Moderating US -2-
DJ
04/12BOE's Greene Hire Adds Slightly More Hawkish Tilt -2-
DJ
04/12Jefferies Downgrades EnQuest to Hold from Buy, Cuts PT
MT
04/12European Midday Briefing: Attention Focused on U.S. Inflation D..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENQUEST PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 494 M - -
Net income 2022 306 M - -
Net Debt 2022 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 425 M 425 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 715
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart ENQUEST PLC
Duration : Period :
EnQuest PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENQUEST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,23 $
Average target price 0,35 $
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amjad Bseisu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salman Malik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Malcolm Holland Independent Non-Executive Director
Carl D. Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENQUEST PLC-13.64%425
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.00%323 378
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.80%127 562
CNOOC LIMITED26.45%76 472
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.28%69 828
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.92%67 039
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer