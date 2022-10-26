Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EnQuest PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENQ   GB00B635TG28

ENQUEST PLC

(ENQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:52 2022-10-26 am EDT
26.83 GBX   +3.57%
06:30aEnQuest reduces gross debt after concluding refinancing process
AI
04:49aEnQuest Completes Debt Facility Refinancing
MT
02:01aSuccessful refinancing of capital structure
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EnQuest reduces gross debt after concluding refinancing process

10/26/2022 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - EnQuest PLC on Wednesday said it has made progress on reducing its gross debt, after successfully concluding the refinancing of debt facilities.

On October 13, the London-based oil and gas production company, which has operations in both the UK and Malaysia, announced the refinancing of its existing USD792.3 million senior notes, due 2030.

The company has now completed the refinancing, securing a USD500.0 million reserves-based lending facility, with a USD300.0 million uncommitted accordion, maturing in April 2027.

It has also completed its offering of USD305.0 million of 11.625% senior notes, due November 2027.

EnQuest said the net proceeds of the notes, along with drawings of USD400.0 million under its reserves-based lending facility, have been used to redeem the 7.0% senior notes of USD792.3 million, due 2023.

As a result, EnQuest has further reduced its gross debt compared to June 30, it said, while "materially extending" its debt maturity profile.

"The refinancing is an important milestone for EnQuest, extending our maturities whilst allowing us to continue with our goal of rapid deleveraging," said Chief Executive Officer Amjad Bseisu.

"It also provides us the runway to deliver on our strategy of optimising our upstream production to support energy security as well as leveraging our existing infrastructure for future opportunities."

EnQuest shares were trading 3.6% higher at 26.84 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENQUEST PLC 3.86% 26.9 Delayed Quote.38.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.90% 91.85 Delayed Quote.20.30%
WTI 1.03% 85.688 Delayed Quote.12.60%
All news about ENQUEST PLC
06:30aEnQuest reduces gross debt after concluding refinancing process
AI
04:49aEnQuest Completes Debt Facility Refinancing
MT
02:01aSuccessful refinancing of capital structure
AQ
02:00aEnquest plc Announces Successful Refinancing of Capital Structure
CI
10/25Enquest : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
10/21Moody's Upgrades EnQuest's Ratings with Stable Outlook
MT
10/13Enquest : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
10/13EnQuest Prices Offering of $305 Million Senior Notes Due 2027
MT
10/13Pricing of new bond issue
AQ
10/13EnQuest PLC Announces Pricing of New Bond Issue
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENQUEST PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 545 M - -
Net income 2022 358 M - -
Net Debt 2022 812 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 549 M 549 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 789
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart ENQUEST PLC
Duration : Period :
EnQuest PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENQUEST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,30 $
Average target price 0,47 $
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amjad Bseisu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salman Malik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Martin Joseph Houston Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Malcolm Holland Independent Non-Executive Director
Carl D. Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENQUEST PLC38.35%549
CHEVRON CORPORATION49.07%342 414
CONOCOPHILLIPS71.71%157 780
EOG RESOURCES, INC.48.60%77 358
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.17%66 571
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION144.33%66 040