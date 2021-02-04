EnQuest to buy 26.7% stake in North Sea Golden Eagle project
02/04/2021 | 04:01am EST
(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer EnQuest Plc on Thursday said it signed an agreement to purchase a 26.7% equity interest in the Golden Eagle development in the UK North Sea for an initial consideration of $325 million.
The London-listed company said the agreement to purchase Suncor Energy UK Ltd's entire non-operated equity interest in the Golden Eagle area will add immediate material production and cash flow.
