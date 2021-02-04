Log in
ENQUEST PLC

(ENQ)
EnQuest to buy 26.7% stake in North Sea Golden Eagle project

02/04/2021 | 04:01am EST
(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer EnQuest Plc on Thursday said it signed an agreement to purchase a 26.7% equity interest in the Golden Eagle development in the UK North Sea for an initial consideration of $325 million.

The London-listed company said the agreement to purchase Suncor Energy UK Ltd's entire non-operated equity interest in the Golden Eagle area will add immediate material production and cash flow.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENQUEST PLC -4.05% 13.26 Delayed Quote.22.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.38% 58.79 Delayed Quote.8.78%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 3.20% 22.24 Delayed Quote.4.17%
WTI 0.41% 56.044 Delayed Quote.11.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 870 M - -
Net income 2020 -236 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,90x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 312 M 312 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 958
Free-Float 81,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,25 $
Last Close Price 0,19 $
Spread / Highest target 77,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amjad Bseisu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Joseph Houston Chairman
Jonathan Swinney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Holland Non-Executive Director
Carl D. Hughes Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENQUEST PLC22.30%312
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.05%58 421
CNOOC LIMITED17.83%48 729
EOG RESOURCES, INC.12.05%32 599
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.39%29 014
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY11.20%27 420
