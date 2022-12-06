IN BRIEF: EnQuest hires former De Beers CEO Gareth Penny as chair

EnQuest PLC - oil and gas production in UK and Malaysia - Hires Gareth Penny as non-executive chair, starting Tuesday. Penny currently is chair of money manager Ninety One PLC and Ltd, having previously been the chair of Norilsk Nickel. Penny spent 12 years on the board of private bank Julius Baer Group AG and 22 years at Anglo American PLC's De Beers group, with five years as chief executive officer of De Beers. "With his extensive board level experience, Gareth will provide invaluable contributions to EnQuest as we continue to execute on our strategy," CEO Amjad Bseisu says.

Current stock price: 23.10 pence

12-month change: up 29%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

