    ENQ   GB00B635TG28

ENQUEST PLC

(ENQ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:22 2022-12-06 am EST
23.18 GBX   -2.42%
05:12aIN BRIEF: EnQuest hires former De Beers CEO Gareth Penny as chair
AN
03:12aUK Petroleum Producer EnQuest Appoints Nonexecutive Chairman
MT
02:08aChairman succession
AQ
IN BRIEF: EnQuest hires former De Beers CEO Gareth Penny as chair

12/06/2022 | 05:12am EST
EnQuest PLC - oil and gas production in UK and Malaysia - Hires Gareth Penny as non-executive chair, starting Tuesday. Penny currently is chair of money manager Ninety One PLC and Ltd, having previously been the chair of Norilsk Nickel. Penny spent 12 years on the board of private bank Julius Baer Group AG and 22 years at Anglo American PLC's De Beers group, with five years as chief executive officer of De Beers. "With his extensive board level experience, Gareth will provide invaluable contributions to EnQuest as we continue to execute on our strategy," CEO Amjad Bseisu says.

Current stock price: 23.10 pence

12-month change: up 29%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -0.48% 3321 Delayed Quote.10.64%
BRENT OIL -1.06% 82.07 Delayed Quote.10.28%
ENQUEST PLC -2.74% 23.1 Delayed Quote.26.87%
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG 0.14% 55.26 Delayed Quote.-9.81%
NINETY ONE PLC 0.30% 190.2697 Delayed Quote.-31.57%
WTI -1.49% 76.319 Delayed Quote.6.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 581 M - -
Net income 2022 358 M - -
Net Debt 2022 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 535 M 535 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 789
Free-Float 81,7%
Technical analysis trends ENQUEST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,29 $
Average target price 0,44 $
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amjad Bseisu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salman Malik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Martin Joseph Houston Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Malcolm Holland Independent Non-Executive Director
Carl D. Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENQUEST PLC26.87%535
CHEVRON CORPORATION54.27%350 047
CONOCOPHILLIPS69.27%152 245
EOG RESOURCES, INC.56.44%81 630
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED45.39%65 931
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION135.29%61 790