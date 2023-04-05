Oil producer EnQuest reports almost 31% jump in 2022 free cash flow

EnQuest has deferred drilling on its Kraken field and reported a loss after tax of $41 million, from a $377 profit in 2021, in the wake of windfall taxes introduced on oil and gas producers in the UK North Sea last year.

This year, it expects to produce 42,000-46,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, slightly down from 47,300 boed last year.

EnQuest, with a market cap of around $441 million, reduced its net debt to $624 million at the end of February.

It has refinanced the vast bulk of its debt to mature in 2027.

