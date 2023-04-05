Advanced search
    ENQ   GB00B635TG28

ENQUEST PLC

(ENQ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:04:20 2023-04-05 am EDT
18.60 GBX   -1.30%
02:31aOil producer EnQuest reports almost 31% jump in 2022 free cash flow
RE
02:07aEarnings Flash (ENQ.L) ENQUEST Reports FY22 Revenue $1.85B
MT
02:06aEarnings Flash (ENQ.L) ENQUEST Reports FY22 EPS $0.11
MT
Oil producer EnQuest reports almost 31% jump in 2022 free cash flow

04/05/2023 | 02:31am EDT
(Reuters) - British North Sea focused oil producer EnQuest recorded $519 million of 2022 free cash flow, above guidance and around 31% above the previous year's on the back of higher prices, but a windfall tax weighed on its accoutns, it said on Wednesday.

EnQuest has deferred drilling on its Kraken field and reported a loss after tax of $41 million, from a $377 profit in 2021, in the wake of windfall taxes introduced on oil and gas producers in the UK North Sea last year.

This year, it expects to produce 42,000-46,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, slightly down from 47,300 boed last year.

EnQuest, with a market cap of around $441 million, reduced its net debt to $624 million at the end of February.

It has refinanced the vast bulk of its debt to mature in 2027.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London and Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.15% 85.33 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
ENQUEST PLC -3.53% 18.84 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
WTI 0.12% 81.059 Delayed Quote.0.03%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 494 M - -
Net income 2022 306 M - -
Net Debt 2022 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 435 M 435 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 789
Free-Float 81,7%
EnQuest PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENQUEST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,24 $
Average target price 0,36 $
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amjad Bseisu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salman Malik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Malcolm Holland Independent Non-Executive Director
Carl D. Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENQUEST PLC-11.96%435
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.32%322 304
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.92%129 556
CNOOC LIMITED23.25%74 535
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.64%70 303
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.65%64 922
