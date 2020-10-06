Log in
Premier Oil's takeover a blueprint for more deals as uncertainty bites

10/06/2020 | 11:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs are parked up in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon, Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - Premier Oil's takeover by private equity-backed Chrysaor marks the end of an 86-year oil wildcatter and could herald wider consolidation provided there are willing buyers in a sector whose outlook is highly uncertain.

Leading oil and gas companies, including BP and Royal Dutch Shell, want to sell large parts of their portfolios to prepare for a shift towards renewable energy.

The impact of COVID-19 has also hit the hydrocarbon industry particularly hard because of its impact on demand and oil and gas prices.

Faced with ballooning debt, smaller exploration and production (E&P) companies, such as Africa-focused Tullow Oil and North Sea producer Ithaca Energy, also want to sell assets or partner with an investor.

But the pool of buyers is small.

A handful of private equity firms, such as Chrysaor, backed by Harbour Energy, and HitecVision, as well as a small number of listed companies, such as Serica Energy, are the most likely purchasers, analysts and multiple industry sources said.

Private equity firms see opportunities to make money by cutting costs, betting on higher oil prices in the coming years as investments shrink leading to lower output.

They put money into oil and gas fields to extend their lives, when larger companies might be reluctant to spend more on assets no longer big enough to make a difference in a major portfolio.

"The sector in general is ripe for consolidation," Harbour CEO Linda Cook told a conference call. She is expected to become CEO of the merged Chrysaor-Premier entity.

The reverse takeover announced on Tuesday needs shareholder backing and regulatory approval.

BLUEPRINT

Premier's takeover follows months of wrangling with its creditors, who tried to ease a $2.7 billion debt burden by finding new cornerstone investors after the COVID-19 pandemic helped to drive down oil prices to 30-year lows, sources involved in the talks told Reuters.

Those efforts drew no interest, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Chrysaor swiftly stepped in in July with an offer to creditors to buy Premier as part of a debt settlement. CEO Tony Durrant reluctantly accepted it after pressure mounted.

With the completion of the deal later this year, Chrysaor will publicly list and become the largest North Sea producer.

Premier's debt-holders and shareholders were short-changed but avoided greater losses that would have followed had Premier fallen into bankruptcy.

The spotlight now turns to some of Premier's London-listed rivals that face similar difficulties.

"This deal is a good example of the consolidation that needs to happen to the oil & gas sector, we need bigger companies with bigger asset bases and stronger balance sheets," said Martin Copeland, managing director at RBC, which advised Premier in the deal.

"There are other public oil and gas explorers with heavy debt loads ...this could be a blueprint for similar deals," Copeland added.

Tullow Oil and North Sea producer Enquest, both seen as ground-breaking firms during the oil price boom a decade ago, face shareholder pressure to reduce debt and sell assets after their share value has collapsed along with oil prices.

Both their share prices rose sharply on Tuesday, with Tullow gaining around 18% and EnQuest up 10%.

Tullow, in turmoil after technical issues at its flagship field in Ghana and disappointing exploration results in Guyana, is struggling with $3 billion in debt and a market capitalisation of $280 million (215.6 million pounds).

EnQuest, with net debt of around $1.35 billion in September and a market capitalisation of $298 million, has agreed with its lenders on a pre-emptive waiver of its liquidity test for the rest of 2020.

Both EnQuest and Tullow declined to comment.

"The UK sector is ripe for consolidation. The last time the industry truly underwent a period of mega-consolidation was in the late 1990s," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Greig Aitken.

FACTBOX-Changing ownership of North Sea oil and gas

(Editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Ron Bousso, Shadia Nasralla and Clara Denina

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.93% 480.73 Delayed Quote.-11.41%
ENQUEST PLC 11.81% 11.136 Delayed Quote.-53.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.81% 42.56 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
PREMIER OIL PLC 1.58% 15.595 Delayed Quote.-84.53%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2.43% 10.968 Delayed Quote.-59.10%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.56% 158.82 Delayed Quote.-8.50%
SERICA ENERGY PLC 5.80% 102.8 Delayed Quote.-27.24%
TULLOW OIL PLC 14.73% 17.585 Delayed Quote.-76.13%
WTI 3.37% 40.619 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 975 M - -
Net income 2020 -285 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 214 M 213 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 958
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart ENQUEST PLC
Duration : Period :
EnQuest PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENQUEST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,24 $
Last Close Price 0,13 $
Spread / Highest target 299%
Spread / Average Target 86,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amjad Bseisu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Joseph Houston Chairman
Jonathan Swinney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Holland Non-Executive Director
Carl D. Hughes Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENQUEST PLC-53.76%213
CNOOC LIMITED-43.21%42 400
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.29%36 768
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.47%21 229
ECOPETROL S.A.-42.38%20 451
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-49.05%19 044
