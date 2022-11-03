Advanced search
    RUS   CH0034476959

ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA

(RUS)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-08-02 am EDT
6.000 CHF   -3.23%
01:53pEnr Russia Invest : 03/11/2022 ENR Russia Invest SA net asset value at 30 September 2022
PU
08/25Enr Russia Invest : 25/08/2022 ENR announces 2022 half-year results
PU
08/25ENR Russia Invest SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
ENR Russia Invest : 03/11/2022 ENR Russia Invest SA net asset value at 30 September 2022

11/03/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 SIX LISTING RULES

Geneva, 3 November 2022

ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA NET ASSET VALUE AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

At end of the third quarter 2022, ENR Russia Invest SA ("ENR") net asset value was CHF 22.39 per outstanding share.

Due to changes in the Russian operational environment, prevailing economic or political conditions remain uncertain and may impact the fair value attributed to assets, which may differ from their realisable value in Swiss Franc.

Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626

ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. ENR specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic States. Additional information on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on the company website www.enr.ch

Disclaimer

ENR Russia Invest SA published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 17:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5,44 M 5,44 M 5,44 M
Net income 2021 3,34 M 3,34 M 3,34 M
Net Debt 2021 10,7 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,23x
EV / Sales 2021 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 2,04%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ben de Bruyn Chief Executive Officer
Oeivind Gustav Stenbolt Chairman
Walter Fetscherin Non-Executive Director
