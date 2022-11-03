ENR Russia Invest : 03/11/2022 ENR Russia Invest SA net asset value at 30 September 2022

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 SIX LISTING RULES

Geneva, 3 November 2022

ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA NET ASSET VALUE AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

At end of the third quarter 2022, ENR Russia Invest SA ("ENR") net asset value was CHF 22.39 per outstanding share.

Due to changes in the Russian operational environment, prevailing economic or political conditions remain uncertain and may impact the fair value attributed to assets, which may differ from their realisable value in Swiss Franc.

Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626

