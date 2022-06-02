ENR Russia Invest : announces results of 2 June 2022 annual general meeting

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 SIX LISTING RULES
Geneva, 2 June 2022
Results of the annual general meeting of ENR Russia Invest SA
All resolutions proposed by the board of directors ("Board") of ENR Russia Invest SA ("Company") were unanimously approved at the Company's annual general meeting held on 2 June 2022, being:
-
Approval of 2021 annual report and consolidated and Company financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and carrying forward of the CHF 19'813 retained loss.
-
Discharge of all members of the Board for the 2021 financial year.
-
Re-electionfor one year of Dr. Walter Fetscherin and Mr. Gustav Stenbolt to the Board, with Mr. Gustav Stenbolt as Company chairman (each for a term of office up to the next annual general meeting).
-
Election of Dr. Walter Fetscherin and Mr. Gustav Stenbolt to the Company's remuneration committee.
-
Election of ZELLWEGER & ASSOCIÉS as independent shareholder representative for the 2023 annual general meeting.
-
Re-electionof BDO SA, Geneve as the Company and group's auditor for one year.
-
Approval of the Board and the management compensation.
Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626
ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. ENR specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic States. Additional information on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on the company website www.enr.ch
