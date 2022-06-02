Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ENR Russia Invest SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUS   CH0034476959

ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA

(RUS)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/29 11:31:08 am EDT
6.000 CHF   -13.04%
01:12pENR RUSSIA INVEST : announces results of 2 June 2022 annual general meeting
PU
04/29ENR RUSSIA INVEST : 29/04/2022 ENR Russia Invest SA net asset value at 31 March 2022 and update
PU
04/05ENR RUSSIA INVEST : 05/04/2022 ENR Russia Invest SA announces 2021 full year audited results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENR Russia Invest : announces results of 2 June 2022 annual general meeting

06/02/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 SIX LISTING RULES

Geneva, 2 June 2022

Results of the annual general meeting of ENR Russia Invest SA

All resolutions proposed by the board of directors ("Board") of ENR Russia Invest SA ("Company") were unanimously approved at the Company's annual general meeting held on 2 June 2022, being:

  • Approval of 2021 annual report and consolidated and Company financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and carrying forward of the CHF 19'813 retained loss.
  • Discharge of all members of the Board for the 2021 financial year.
  • Re-electionfor one year of Dr. Walter Fetscherin and Mr. Gustav Stenbolt to the Board, with Mr. Gustav Stenbolt as Company chairman (each for a term of office up to the next annual general meeting).
  • Election of Dr. Walter Fetscherin and Mr. Gustav Stenbolt to the Company's remuneration committee.
  • Election of ZELLWEGER & ASSOCIÉS as independent shareholder representative for the 2023 annual general meeting.
  • Re-electionof BDO SA, Geneve as the Company and group's auditor for one year.
  • Approval of the Board and the management compensation.

Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626

ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. ENR specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic States. Additional information on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on the company website www.enr.ch

Disclaimer

ENR Russia Invest SA published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 17:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA
01:12pENR RUSSIA INVEST : announces results of 2 June 2022 annual general meeting
PU
04/29ENR RUSSIA INVEST : 29/04/2022 ENR Russia Invest SA net asset value at 31 March 2022 and u..
PU
04/05ENR RUSSIA INVEST : 05/04/2022 ENR Russia Invest SA announces 2021 full year audited resul..
PU
03/03ENR RUSSIA INVEST : 03/03/2022 enr russia invest sa update
PU
202103/11/2021 ENR Russia Invest SA announces Q3 2021 NAV
PU
2021ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA :
AQ
2021Enr Russia Invest Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA :
AQ
2021Enr Russia Invest Sa Announces Director Appointment
CI
2021ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA : announces 2020 Results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,71 M 3,84 M 3,84 M
Net income 2020 -5,73 M -5,94 M -5,94 M
Net Debt 2020 10,00 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,95x
EV / Sales 2020 9,23x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 2,04%
Chart ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA
Duration : Period :
ENR Russia Invest SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ben de Bruyn Chief Executive Officer
Oeivind Gustav Stenbolt Chairman
Walter Fetscherin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA-31.82%16
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.86%100 069
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-17.18%78 436
UBS GROUP AG10.23%62 842
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.40%36 876
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-16.72%33 186