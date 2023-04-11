Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Enservco Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENSV   US29358Y2019

ENSERVCO CORPORATION

(ENSV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
0.5230 USD   +4.60%
04:08pEnservco : Company also announces continued momentum with first quarter 2023 revenue expected to be in excess of $8.7 million - Form 8-K
PU
04:02pEnservco Corporation Appoints C. Kevin Chesser to Board of Directors
AQ
04/06Enservco Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enservco : Company also announces continued momentum with first quarter 2023 revenue expected to be in excess of $8.7 million - Form 8-K

04/11/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company also announces continued momentum with first quarter 2023 revenue expected to be in excess of $8.7 million

LONGMONT, CO - April 11, 2023 - Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced that C. Kevin Chesser, a veteran finance executive with deep experience in the energy industry, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Chesser joins the Enservco Board with more than 34 years of experience as a senior finance executive for public and private companies. He is a certified public accountant. For the past five years, he has provided CFO-level business consulting services focused on go-public transactions, financings, M&A and board advisory services within his own consulting firm. His prior experience includes 23 years of service with Deloitte LLP and Briggs & Veselka (now Crowe LLP), where he served as a partner and SEC practice leader.

"Kevin is a highly accomplished and respected finance executive who brings a wealth of relevant experience in finance and public company reporting to the Enservco Board," said Rich Murphy, Executive Chairman. "We are delighted that he has accepted this role and look forward to benefitting from his energy and experience as a member of the Board's audit committee."

"I am excited to join Enservco at a time when revenue is accelerating, profit metrics are improving and the Company is positioned for future success as the oilfield services industry continues its recovery," said Chesser. "My background is ideally suited to this assignment, and I look forward to working closely with fellow directors and management as we continue to execute our business plan."

Enservco also announced it expects to report 2023 first quarter revenue in excess of $8.7 million as the Company continues to benefit from increasing customer demand that began in early 2021. The continued trend of revenue growth was supported by a strong performance within the Company's hot oiling services segment, where its Texas operations achieved their first $1.0 million month in February 2023.

About Enservco

Through its various operating subsidiaries, Enservco provides a range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating, and related services. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming, West Virginia, Utah, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, and Louisiana. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains information that is "forward-looking" in that it describes events and conditions Enservco reasonably expects to occur in the future. Expectations for the future performance of Enservco are dependent upon a number of factors, and there can be no assurance that Enservco will achieve the results as contemplated herein. Certain statements contained in this release using the terms "believes," "may," "intends," "expects to," and other terms denoting future possibilities, are forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are subject to a variety of risks, which are beyond Enservco's ability to predict, or control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections or estimates contained herein. Among these risks are those set forth in Enservco's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequently filed documents with the SEC. Forward looking statements in this news release include the ability of the Company to benefit from the addition of Kevin Chesser to the Board of Directors, ability of the company to execute its business plan and achieve future success, and expectations for first quarter revenue to $8.7 million. Enservco disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein, except as required by law.

Contact:

Mark Patterson

Chief Financial Officer

Enservco Corporation

mpatterson@enservco.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

ENSERVCO Corporation published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 20:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENSERVCO CORPORATION
04:08pEnservco : Company also announces continued momentum with first quarter 2023 revenue expec..
PU
04:02pEnservco Corporation Appoints C. Kevin Chesser to Board of Directors
AQ
04/06Enservco Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31Enservco Corporation Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
AQ
03/31ENSERVCO CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
03/31Enservco Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/30Enservco Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Shareholder Director Nominatio..
AQ
02/28Enservco Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/23Enservco Corporation Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Public Offering
AQ
01/17Enservco Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENSERVCO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,58 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,89 M 7,89 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart ENSERVCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Enservco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENSERVCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,50 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 900%
Managers and Directors
Richard Angell Murphy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark K. Patterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Amanda Dalbey Vice President-Operations
Robert Stevens Herlin Independent Director
William Alan Jolly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENSERVCO CORPORATION-69.33%8
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-6.40%71 437
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.87%29 917
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-2.37%29 153
NOV INC.-13.79%7 221
TECHNIPFMC PLC10.83%5 962
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer