Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Enservco Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENSV   US29358Y2019

ENSERVCO CORPORATION

(ENSV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:58:29 2023-05-08 pm EDT
0.4000 USD   -1.28%
05:40pEnservco : Management and Board Encourage Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Proposal 2 in Proxy Statement Regarding Share Issuance Related to Debt Conversion - Form 8-K
PU
05:28pEnservco Corporation Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American Exchange Related to Stockholders' Equity Level
AQ
05:27pEnservco Corp : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enservco : Management and Board Encourage Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Proposal 2 in Proxy Statement Regarding Share Issuance Related to Debt Conversion - Form 8-K

05/08/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Management and Board Encourage Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Proposal 2 in Proxy Statement Regarding Share Issuance Related to Debt Conversion

Longmont, CO - March 8, 2023 - Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced it has received a notice of noncompliance from NYSE Regulation due to the Company's stockholders' equity of approximately $1.2 million at December 31, 2022 being below the required minimum level. This NYSE notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock. Enservco has approximately 13 months to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with continued listing standards and is in contact with the NYSE American on a plan to do so.

Mark Patterson, Chief Financial Officer of Enservco, said, "We are in touch with the NYSE American and have already filed a deficiency cure plan, which they have accepted. Steps we have taken toward that cure in the first quarter include completion of a $3.5 million capital raise and the conversion by Cross River Partners of $1.1 million in convertible debt to equity. Pending shareholder approval at our June 13, 2023 Annual Meeting, Cross River Partners intends to convert up to an additional $2.5 million of convertible debt to equity, and we believe that event would satisfy the NYSE American's stockholders' equity requirement.

"Enservco's management team and Board strongly encourage shareholders to vote in favor of the proposal to issue common shares and warrants to Cross River Partners in return for Cross River Partners converting its convertible debt to equity," Patterson added. "Shareholders can vote by returning via mail the proxy card they received with their proxy materials or by telephone, internet or in person at the Annual Meeting."

Enservco also said it anticipated timely filing of its 2023 first quarter Form 10-Q no later than May 15, 2023.

About Enservco

Through its various operating subsidiaries, Enservco provides a range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating, and related services. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming, West Virginia, Utah, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains information that is "forward-looking" in that it describes events and conditions Enservco reasonably expects to occur in the future. Expectations for the future performance of Enservco are dependent upon a number of factors, and there can be no assurance that Enservco will achieve the results as contemplated herein. Certain statements contained in this release using the terms "may," "expects to," "should," and other terms denoting future possibilities, are forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are subject to a variety of risks, which are beyond Enservco's ability to predict, or control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections or estimates contained herein. Among these risks are those set forth in Enservco's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequently filed documents with the SEC. Forward looking statements in this news release that are subject to risk include the Company's ability to cure the stockholders' equity deficiency and regain compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing standards, and ability to gain shareholder approval for conversion of Cross River Partners' convertible debt to equity; and the Company's plans to file its first quarter Form 10-Q by May 15, 2023. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of Enservco. Enservco disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

Contact:

Mark Patterson

Chief Financial Officer

Enservco Corporation

mpatterson@enservco.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

ENSERVCO Corporation published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:39:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENSERVCO CORPORATION
05:40pEnservco : Management and Board Encourage Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Proposal 2 in P..
PU
05:28pEnservco Corporation Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American Exchange Relat..
AQ
05:27pEnservco Corp : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Stan..
AQ
04/11Enservco : Company also announces continued momentum with first quarter 2023 revenue expec..
PU
04/11Enservco Corporation Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Quarter of 2023
CI
04/11Enservco Corporation Appoints C. Kevin Chesser to Its Board of Directors
CI
04/11Enservco Corporation Appoints C. Kevin Chesser to Board of Directors
AQ
04/06Enservco Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31Enservco Corporation Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
AQ
03/31ENSERVCO CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENSERVCO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,58 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,59 M 7,59 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart ENSERVCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Enservco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENSERVCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1 134%
Managers and Directors
Richard Angell Murphy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark K. Patterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Amanda Dalbey Vice President-Operations
Robert Stevens Herlin Independent Director
William Alan Jolly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENSERVCO CORPORATION-75.14%8
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-14.42%65 209
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-4.44%28 569
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-24.07%26 958
TECHNIPFMC PLC16.90%6 292
NOV INC.-25.51%6 126
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer