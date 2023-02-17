Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EnSilica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENSI   GB00BN7F1618

ENSILICA PLC

(ENSI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:02:49 2023-02-17 am EST
102.00 GBX   +9.09%
05:00aEnSilica Jumps 10% on EUR5 Million Contract From European Space Agency
MT
04:58aEnSilica shares up as loss narrows; wins UK Space Agency contract
AN
02/10Vela Technologies sees asset boost from EnSilica share price increase
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EnSilica shares up as loss narrows; wins UK Space Agency contract

02/17/2023 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - EnSilica PLC on Friday reported a narrowed interim loss as revenue rose, and announced a contract win with the UK Space Agency.

Shares were up 9.5% at 102.38 pence each on Friday morning in London.

EnSilica is an Oxfordshire, England-based semiconductor designer and supplier with design centres in India and Brazil.

For the six months ended on November 30, revenue increased by 24% to GBP8.6 million from GBP7.0 million the year before. This was mainly due to increases in design and supply activities, EnSilica said.

Pretax loss narrowed to GBP202,000 from GBP465,000, as gross profit surged to GBP3.7 million from GBP1.9 million the year before. Adjusted operating profit amounted to GBP149,000, swung from a loss of GBP165,000.

Chief Executive Officer Ian Lankshear said: "Today's results are further evidence of our strong operational capabilities and sound strategic vision, which together have laid the ground for a series of sizable new business wins, including our recently announced EUR5 million satellite user terminal chip contract."

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation amounted to GBP655,000, compared from a loss of GBP79,000 the year before.

Looking ahead, EnSilica said it made a solid start to the current financial year, buoyed by existing contracts that underpin market expectations.

Additionally, EnSilica said it won a EUR5 million contract to develop a new chip to address the next generation of mass market satellite broadband user terminals.

The company said the contract has been awarded in the framework of the European Space Agency's Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems Core Competitiveness programme, through the support of the UK Space Agency.

EnSilica added that it will produce its own satellite broadband chip to "enable the next generation of low-cost, low-power satellite broadband user terminals".

Lankshear said: "Given the high number of chips per antenna, and the millions of users that could adopt these services, the potential growth within this market could be significant for our business in the medium term."

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENSILICA PLC 9.09% 102 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.55% 5.5243 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
All news about ENSILICA PLC
05:00aEnSilica Jumps 10% on EUR5 Million Contract From European Space Agency
MT
04:58aEnSilica shares up as loss narrows; wins UK Space Agency contract
AN
02/10Vela Technologies sees asset boost from EnSilica share price increase
AN
02/10AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Vela Technologies gets boost from EnSilica cl..
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Seed Innovations loss widens; Atome launches offer
AN
2022EnSilica Secures $4 Million of New Contract With Existing European Customers
MT
2022Ensilica plc Announces New Contracts with Existing Customers Worth $3.6M
CI
2022AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Vela shares rise on EnSilica disposal
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022EnSilica plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 19,8 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 0,18 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 70,3 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart ENSILICA PLC
Duration : Period :
EnSilica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,94
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ian Lankshear Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Matthew Wethey Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Nicholas Hodgkins Executive Chairman
Alan Wong Senior Vice President-Engineering
Janet Edith Nkabidwa Collyer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENSILICA PLC-2.09%85
NVIDIA CORPORATION50.55%541 469
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED17.73%451 275
BROADCOM INC.8.68%250 957
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.04%159 565
QUALCOMM, INC.18.39%145 128