By Nina Kienle

SEB said that it is initiating a new buyback program of class A shares worth 2.5 billion Swedish krona ($237.7 million).

The Swedish bank said Monday that it is using the authorization granted at its annual general meeting on March 19 to initiate the new program, which is expected to commence on July 17 and end on Oct. 22.

The company also said that it completed its latest share buyback program, under which SEK2 billion of class A shares were repurchased.

