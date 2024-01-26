More about the company
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) is a banking group. Operating income (including intragroup) breaks down by activity as follows:
- market, finance, and investment banking (41%): financial intermediation, financing for structured projects, investment fund management, etc.;
- retail and corporate banking (30.3%): sale of standard and specialized banking products and services (lease-credit, consumer credit, etc.);
- investment funds management (5.1%);
- private banking (5%) ;
- other (7.9%) primarily life insurance and retirement savings management.
The remaining operating income (10.7%) is from the activity ensured in the Baltic States.
At the end of 2022, the group had SEK 1,701.7 billion in current deposits and SEK 2,065.3 billion in current loans.