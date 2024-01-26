Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) is a banking group. Operating income (including intragroup) breaks down by activity as follows: - market, finance, and investment banking (41%): financial intermediation, financing for structured projects, investment fund management, etc.; - retail and corporate banking (30.3%): sale of standard and specialized banking products and services (lease-credit, consumer credit, etc.); - investment funds management (5.1%); - private banking (5%) ; - other (7.9%) primarily life insurance and retirement savings management. The remaining operating income (10.7%) is from the activity ensured in the Baltic States. At the end of 2022, the group had SEK 1,701.7 billion in current deposits and SEK 2,065.3 billion in current loans.

Sector Banks