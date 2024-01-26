Stock SEB A ENSKILDA BANKEN
Enskilda Banken

Equities

SEB A

SE0000148884

Banks

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 03:47:02 2024-01-26 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
151.5 SEK -0.23% Intraday chart for Enskilda Banken +9.40% +8.54%
08:38am SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANK : Q4: NII miss, more pressure to come in 2024 Alphavalue
Jan. 25 Transcript : Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2024
Latest news about Enskilda Banken

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANK : Q4: NII miss, more pressure to come in 2024 Alphavalue
Transcript : Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2024
SEB Group Posts Improved FY23 Attributable Profit, Operating Income MT
Swedish bank SEB lines up bumper shareholder payout RE
Tranche Update on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OM:SEB A)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 2, 2023. CI
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Proposes an Ordinary Dividend CI
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Proposes A Special Dividend CI
Swedbank net profit beats forecast, raises dividend RE
Swedish Economy to Marginally Rebound in 2024 Amid Cooling Inflation, Rate Cuts MT
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OM:SEB A) signed a letter of intent to acquire an unknown minority stake in Kivra AB. CI
Autoliv, Inc. Appoints Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken as Withholding Agent CI
Sweco Links Existing Guarantee Facility to Sustainability Targets MT
Tallink Grupp Inks EUR298 Million Loan to Repay Existing Debt MT
Explainer-How Sweden's commercial real estate problems could spark financial meltdown RE
Latvia's parliament approves plan for lower mortgage interest payments RE
Swedish property groups must reduce their debt, central bank chief says RE
SEB Venture Capital Sells Full Stake in OssDsign MT
Swedish property groups should cut debt, financial watchdog says RE
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANK : Opinion change, from Add to Buy Alphavalue
Volvo Cars Shares Plunge as Geely Trims Stake MT
Volvo Car Investor Zhejiang Geely to Divest SEK4.1 Billion Stake Amid Free Float Concerns MT
SEB Adds Sustainability Targets for Heavy-Vehicle Manufacturing Sector DJ
SEB Discloses Net Zero Target for Heavy Vehicle Manufacturing Sector MT

Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) is a banking group. Operating income (including intragroup) breaks down by activity as follows: - market, finance, and investment banking (41%): financial intermediation, financing for structured projects, investment fund management, etc.; - retail and corporate banking (30.3%): sale of standard and specialized banking products and services (lease-credit, consumer credit, etc.); - investment funds management (5.1%); - private banking (5%) ; - other (7.9%) primarily life insurance and retirement savings management. The remaining operating income (10.7%) is from the activity ensured in the Baltic States. At the end of 2022, the group had SEK 1,701.7 billion in current deposits and SEK 2,065.3 billion in current loans.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-03-18 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Enskilda Banken

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
151.8 SEK
Average target price
146.6 SEK
Spread / Average Target
-3.44%
Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
ENSKILDA BANKEN Stock Enskilda Banken
+8.03% 30 144 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+1.67% 497 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-0.83% 264 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
0.00% 232 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+1.34% 180 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
-0.34% 154 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+0.22% 152 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-3.41% 145 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-1.24% 138 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-16.05% 131 B $
Other Banks
