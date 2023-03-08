Advanced search
    SEB A   SE0000148884

ENSKILDA BANKEN

(SEB A)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:08:40 2023-03-08 am EST
128.63 SEK   +0.25%
02:34aSwedish apartment prices up 1% Dec-Feb - Maklarstatistik
RE
12:56aAsetek A/S - Strengthening of Asetek's Financial Position Through a Fully Underwritten Rights Issue and Intention to List on Nasdaq Copenhagen
AQ
03/01SEB publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022
AQ
Swedish apartment prices up 1% Dec-Feb - Maklarstatistik

03/08/2023 | 02:34am EST
(Removes percentage figure in first paragraph to make clear single-family home prices were unchanged sequentially)

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The price of apartments in Sweden rose by 1% in the three month period between December and February compared to the previous three months, while single-family homes remained unchanged, figures from an association of real estate agents showed on Wednesday.

The price of apartments were down by 11% compared with the same period a year earlier, while single-family homes declined by 13%.

Swedish house prices started to fall last year after the central bank abruptly began hiking rates after almost eight years of zero or negative interest rates.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENSKILDA BANKEN -1.46% 128.3 Delayed Quote.6.96%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB -1.00% 108.4 Delayed Quote.3.14%
SWEDBANK AB -0.75% 212.4 Delayed Quote.19.80%
