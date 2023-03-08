Swedish apartment prices up 1% Dec-Feb - Maklarstatistik

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The price of apartments in Sweden rose by 1% in the three month period between December and February compared to the previous three months, while single-family homes remained unchanged, figures from an association of real estate agents showed on Wednesday.

The price of apartments were down by 11% compared with the same period a year earlier, while single-family homes declined by 13%.

Swedish house prices started to fall last year after the central bank abruptly began hiking rates after almost eight years of zero or negative interest rates.

