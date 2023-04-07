Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enstar Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESGR   BMG3075P1014

ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED

(ESGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
233.49 USD   -0.13%
08:01aEnstar Completes Loss Portfolio Transfer With QBE
GL
03/28Enstar Group Ltd : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/24ENSTAR GROUP LTD Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enstar Completes Loss Portfolio Transfer With QBE

04/07/2023 | 08:01am EDT
HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiaries have closed a Loss Portfolio Transfer transaction with certain subsidiaries of QBE Insurance Group Limited (“QBE”) on a diversified portfolio of business, covering International and North America financial lines, European and North American reinsurance portfolios, and several US discontinued programs.

Enstar’s subsidiaries assumed net loss reserves from QBE of $1.9 billion and will provide approximately $900 million of cover in excess of the ceded reserves on business largely underwritten between 2010 and 2018. The amount of net loss reserves assumed, as well as the settlement and limit amounts provided in the master agreement, will be adjusted for claims paid between January 1, 2023 and the closing date of the transaction, pursuant to the terms of the contract.

Completion of the transaction followed receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of various other closing conditions.

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired over 110 companies and portfolios since formation of its Bermuda-based holding company in 2001. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

Contact:      Enstar Communications
Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 -1 058 M - -
Net income 2022 -870 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 604 M 3 604 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,22x
EV / Sales 2022 -4,67x
Nbr of Employees 792
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Enstar Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dominic Francis Michael Silvester Chief Executive Officer & Director
Orla Maura Gregory President & Director
Matthew Kirk Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert Johnson Campbell Independent Director
Paul Michael James Brockman Chief Operating & Claims Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED1.06%3 604
MUNICH RE8.49%49 574
SWISS RE LTD8.95%30 104
HANNOVER RE-1.46%24 075
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.9.31%14 179
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.11.50%8 937
