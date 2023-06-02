Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enstar Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESGR   BMG3075P1014

ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED

(ESGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
244.51 USD   +3.88%
Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividends
Enstar Group : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Enstar Completes Loss Portfolio Transfer With RACQ

06/02/2023 | 07:31am EDT
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has closed a previously announced Loss Portfolio Transfer agreement with RACQ Insurance Limited (“RACQ”) to reinsure 80% of RACQ’s motor vehicle compulsory third party insurance liabilities, covering accident years 2021 and prior.

Under the reinsurance agreement, which is effective as of July 1, 2022, RACQ will cede net reserves of approximately AUD$ 360 million (USD$ 235 million), and Enstar’s subsidiary will provide approximately AUD$ 200 million (USD$ 130 million) of cover in excess of the ceded reserves. The amount of net loss reserves ceded, as well as the settlement and limit amounts provided in the agreement, will be adjusted for claims paid between the effective date and the closing date of the transaction, pursuant to the terms of the contract.

Completion of the transaction followed receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of various other closing conditions.

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global (re)insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Australia. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired over 115 companies and portfolios since its formation. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

Contacts

For Investors: Matthew Kirk (investor.relations@enstargroup.com)

For Media: Jenna Kerr (communications@enstargroup.com)

Contact:      Enstar Communications
Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 -1 058 M - -
Net income 2022 -870 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 781 M 3 781 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,22x
EV / Sales 2022 -4,67x
Nbr of Employees 792
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Enstar Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dominic Francis Michael Silvester Chief Executive Officer & Director
Orla Maura Gregory President & Director
Matthew Kirk Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert Johnson Campbell Independent Director
Paul Michael James Brockman Chief Operating & Claims Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED5.83%3 781
MUNICH RE11.74%50 201
SWISS RE LTD7.28%29 505
HANNOVER RE10.73%26 595
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.2.64%14 736
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.2.25%9 643
