    ESGR   BMG3075P1014

ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED

(ESGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
195.96 USD   +1.53%
04:35pEnstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividends
GL
04:34pEnstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividends
AQ
07/07Enstar Group's President Paul O'Shea to Retire in 2023; Orla Gregory Moves to CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividends

08/05/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) today announced that it will pay cash dividends on its Series D and Series E preference shares.

Dividends on Enstar’s Series D 7.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of $0.43750 per depositary share (each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a Series D Preference Share) will be payable on September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022.

Dividends on Enstar’s Series E 7.00% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of $0.43750 per depositary share (each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a Series E Preference Share) will be payable on September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022.

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired over 110 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.

Contact: Enstar Communications
Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645

 


Analyst Recommendations on ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 716 M - -
Net income 2021 473 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 373 M 3 373 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
EV / Sales 2021 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 832
Free-Float 70,1%
Technical analysis trends ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dominic Francis Michael Silvester Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul James O'Shea President & Director
Orla Maura Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Johnson Campbell Independent Director
Nazar Alobaidat Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED-22.05%3 373
SWISS RE LTD-19.26%22 005
SCOR SE-39.41%3 033
GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA-14.23%2 671
KOREAN REINSURANCE COMPANY-4.76%690
POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA, D.D.-13.26%384