Enstar : Presentation Slides for AIFA Conference 2021

Disclaimer

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation, and oral statements made with respect to information contained in this presentation, may include certain forward-looking statements regarding our views with respect to our business, operations, loss reserves, strategy, investment portfolio, economic model, and our expected performance for future periods, as well as the insurance market and industry conditions. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may materially differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You may identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "may," "should," "could," "will" or other words or expressions of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including risks of changing and uncertain economic conditions, the success of implementing our business strategies, the adequacy of our loss reserves, ongoing and future regulatory developments disrupting our business, lengthy and unpredictable litigation, risks relating to our acquisitions, increasing competitive pressures, loss of key personnel, risks relating to our active underwriting businesses, the performance of our investment portfolio and liquidity and other factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange

Commission ("SEC").

Any forward-looking statement you see or hear during the presentation reflects Enstar Group Limited's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The date of this presentation is listed on the cover page and Enstar does not undertake to update or keep it accurate after such date.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Our non-GAAP operating income (loss) attributable to Enstar Group Limited ordinary shareholders and fully diluted non-GAAP operating income (loss) per ordinary share are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G. We use these figures to enable readers of the consolidated financial statements to more easily analyze our results in a manner more aligned with the way management analyzes our underlying performance. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the Appendices at the end of this presentation.

Unless indicated otherwise, the company based the information concerning its markets/industry contained herein on its general knowledge of and expectations concerning those markets/industry, on data from various industry analysis, on its internal research, and on adjustments and assumptions that it believes to be reasonable. However, it has not independently verified data from market/industry analysis and cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.

Long-term issuer ratings are provided by third parties, Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, and are subject to certain limitations and disclaimers. Form information on these ratings, refer to the rating agencies' websites and other publications.

• The company has an effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) on file with the SEC. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. In the event that the company undertakes an offering, you may obtain a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. For more complete information about Enstar Group Limited, you should read our reports filed with the SEC. You may get these documents for free through EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, or through our website at https://investor.enstargroup.com/sec-filings.

Highlights

Enstar Continuing to Deliver on Strategy

Non-life Run-off

• In 2018 we acquired $4.5bn in assets and $3.2bn in gross loss reserves

• In 2019 we completed and announced $2.8bn in acquired gross loss reserves

• We have a robust pipeline of global opportunities

• We are paying over $1.0bn in claims to policyholders per annum on average

Results

• GAAP net income of $902m in 2019 (compared to loss of ($162m) full year 2018)

• Non-GAAP operating income of $553m1 in 2019 (compared to income of $62m in 2018)

• Results impacted by unrealised gains (losses) on investments and StarStone Underwriting

• Core operations remain strong and we expect to continue to grow successfully

Investments

• $14.7bn in investable assets

• Investment portfolio well-positioned

• 2019 book yield of $81m /quarter, compared to average of $62m/quarter in 2018

• Thoughtful allocation of capital to non-investment grade / other investment opportunities

• Managed growth of the balance sheet Capital

• Access to capital markets in 2019: $500m of Senior Notes (BMA Tier 3 Capital)

• Renewed and expanded letter of credit facilities in 2019

• Repaid $150m of Term loan Operational Excellence

• Claims and operations teams continue to deliver results

• Our strong culture and values are key to our success

• We continue to invest in modernizing our systems

• We have positioned the Company for scalable growth

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measure. For a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP Operating Income to Net Earnings, refer to Appendix.