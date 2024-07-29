July 29 (Reuters) - Investment firm Sixth Street will acquire Enstar in a deal valued at $5.1 billion, the insurer said on Monday. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
