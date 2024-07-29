Enstar Group Limited is a global (re)insurance group that offers capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australia. Its segments include Run-off, Assumed Life, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment consists of its acquired property and casualty and other (re)insurance business. Assumed Life segment consists of life and catastrophe business that it assumed via the acquisition of the controlling interest in Enhanzed Reinsurance, Ltd. (Enhanzed Re). Investments segment consists of its investment activities and the performance of its investment portfolio, excluding those investable assets attributable to its underwriting segment. Its services to the re/insurance industry range from full-service, incentive-based run-off management to client-specific solutions, such as claims inspection and validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting.