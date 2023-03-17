Advanced search
    ENSU   NO0012450008

ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA

(ENSU)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:19:48 2023-03-17 am EDT
0.2745 NOK   +9.80%
11:53aEnsurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings
GL
03/15Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings
GL
03/14Ensurge Micropower ASA – Extraordinary General Meeting Held
GL
Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

03/17/2023 | 11:53am EDT
This disclosure is sent on behalf of a certain large shareholder in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 14 March 2023 regarding the approval of the Private Placement of 500,000,000 new shares by the Extraordinary General Meeting. Having been allocated new shares in the Private Placement, Viking Power Systems Pte Ltd discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations.

Viking Power Systems Pte Ltd will be issued 50,750,000 shares in the Private Placement. Upon registration of the Private Placement in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and subsequent delivery of shares, the shareholding will represent 6.81% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares, holding a total of 50,750,000 shares in the Company. 

The disclosure obligation is triggered by the shareholder crossing above the 5% threshold of total number of voting rights and shares in Ensurge Micropower ASA.

17 March 2023

Ensurge Micropower ASA


Primary Logo


