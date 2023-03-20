Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

This disclosure is sent on behalf of a certain large shareholder in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 14 March 2023 regarding the approval of the Private Placement of 500,000,000 new shares by the Extraordinary General Meeting. Having been allocated new shares in the Private Placement, Alden AS discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations.

Alden AS will be issued 70,000,000 shares in the Private Placement. Upon registration of the Private Placement in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and subsequent delivery of shares, the shareholding will represent 9,45% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares, holding a total of 70,347.624 shares in the Company.

The disclosure obligation is triggered by the shareholder crossing above the 5% threshold of total number of voting rights and shares in Ensurge Micropower ASA.

17 March 2023

Ensurge Micropower ASA