  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Ensurge Micropower ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENSU   NO0012450008

ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA

(ENSU)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-08 am EST
2.585 NOK   -0.84%
Ensurge Micropower ASA - Key information relating to potential repair issue/subsequent offering

11/08/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Oslo, 8 November 2022

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") on 9 November 2022 regarding a private placement of shares in the Company raising approximately NOK 55 million at a subscription price of NOK 2.0 per share (the "Private Placement"), and a possible subsequent offering, raising up to NOK 15 million, at the same subscription price as in the private placement (the "Subsequent Offering"), subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on or about 30 November 2022.

Date on which the terms and conditions of the repair issue were announced: 9 November 2022
Last day including right: 8 November 2022
Ex-date: 9 November 2022
Record date: 10 November 2022
Date of approval: Expected to be on or about 30 November 2022 by resolution of an Extraordinary General Meeting (to be called)
Maximum number of new shares: 7,500,000
Subscription price: NOK 2.0 per share

The Subsequent Offering will be carried out as set out in an offering prospectus (which must be approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority) to be published prior to commencement of the subscription period.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -31,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,0 M 55,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 175x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA
Technical analysis trends ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,59
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kevin D. Barber Chief Executive Officer
Tarun Anand Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Arvind Kamath EVP-Technology Development & Manufacturing
Shannon Fogle VP-Global Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA-59.49%55
NVIDIA CORPORATION-51.38%355 952
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-35.12%315 829
BROADCOM INC.-28.58%192 468
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.09%150 376
QUALCOMM, INC.-41.66%123 411