Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Ensurge Micropower ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENSU   NO0010299068

ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA

(ENSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

03/09/2022 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 8 March 2022 regarding the issuance of 4 new shares in the Company pursuant to an authorization given by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 24 February 2022.  

The share capital increase has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 210,563,602.92 divided into 1,914,214,572 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Contact
Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations 
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer 
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


All news about ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA
11:14aEnsurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
GL
11:14aEnsurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
GL
03/08ENSU - Updated key information relating to reverse share split and change of ISIN
AQ
03/07Ensurge Micropower ASA – Issuance of Shares in connection with Share Consolidatio..
GL
03/07Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
GL
03/07Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
GL
02/24ENSU - Key information relating to reverse share split and change of ISIN
GL
02/24ENSU – Extraordinary General Meeting Held
GL
02/23Ensurge Micropower ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 3..
CI
02/23Ensurge Micropower ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -31,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 85,3 M 85,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 175x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA
Duration : Period :
Ensurge Micropower ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kevin D. Barber Chief Executive Officer
David Williamson Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Arvind Kamath EVP-Technology Development & Manufacturing
Shannon Fogle VP-Global Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA-44.06%85
NVIDIA CORPORATION-26.85%537 850
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-8.46%514 542
BROADCOM INC.-13.44%235 916
INTEL CORPORATION-7.77%193 420
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-26.66%171 736