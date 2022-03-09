Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
03/09/2022 | 11:14am EST
Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 8 March 2022 regarding the issuance of 4 new shares in the Company pursuant to an authorization given by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 24 February 2022.
The share capital increase has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 210,563,602.92 divided into 1,914,214,572 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.