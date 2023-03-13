Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Ensurge Micropower ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENSU   NO0012450008

ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA

(ENSU)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:28:23 2023-03-13 am EDT
0.2475 NOK   -14.03%
06:04pEnsurge Micropower ASA – Nomination Committee's Proposal to the Extraordinary General Meeting 14 March 2023
GL
03/09Transcript : Ensurge Micropower ASA - Special Call
CI
03/08Company Presentation Ensurge Micropower ASA
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ensurge Micropower ASA – Nomination Committee's Proposal to the Extraordinary General Meeting 14 March 2023

03/13/2023 | 06:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 21 February 2023 regarding the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (“Notice”) to be held on 14 March 2023. The Nomination Committee’s proposal, with respect to agenda item 5 and 6 in the Notice, is attached hereto.

An updated version of the Board’s proposal relating to the renewal and amendment of the Company’s 2022 Subscription Rights Incentive Plan, cf. Section 9 of the Notice, is also attached, with revision marks identifying certain amendments to the proposal. 

Contact: 

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

Email: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com 
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

About Ensurge Micropower 
Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA
06:04pEnsurge Micropower ASA – Nomination Committee's Proposal to the Extraordinary Gen..
GL
03/09Transcript : Ensurge Micropower ASA - Special Call
CI
03/08Company Presentation Ensurge Micropower ASA
AQ
03/06Ensurge Shares Technical Data Establishing that Solid-State Lithium Microbattery Perfor..
AQ
02/27Ensurge Micropower ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 3..
CI
02/27Ensurge Micropower ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/27Ensurge Micropower ASA - Financial Report - 4Q 2022
AQ
02/22Ensurge Micropower Asa - Updated Fin : New date for Quarterly Report Q4 2022
AQ
02/21Ensurge Micropower ASA - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 14 March 2023
GL
02/15Ensurge Micropower Asa : Private placement successfully placed
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -31,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,73 M 5,73 M -
EV / Sales 2020 175x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA
Duration : Period :
Ensurge Micropower ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Mark C. Newman Chief Executive Officer
Tarun Anand Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Arvind Kamath EVP-Technology Development
Jay Tu Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA-84.81%7
NVIDIA CORPORATION57.14%566 317
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.05%433 433
BROADCOM INC.9.96%256 337
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.89%155 541
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.27.64%133 213