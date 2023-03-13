Ensurge Micropower ASA – Nomination Committee's Proposal to the Extraordinary General Meeting 14 March 2023

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 21 February 2023 regarding the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (“Notice”) to be held on 14 March 2023. The Nomination Committee’s proposal, with respect to agenda item 5 and 6 in the Notice, is attached hereto.

An updated version of the Board’s proposal relating to the renewal and amendment of the Company’s 2022 Subscription Rights Incentive Plan, cf. Section 9 of the Notice, is also attached, with revision marks identifying certain amendments to the proposal.

Contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

Email: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

