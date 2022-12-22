Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Ensurge Micropower ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENSU   NO0012450008

ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA

(ENSU)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:07 2022-12-22 am EST
2.000 NOK   +1.52%
08:01aEnsurge Micropower Appoints Canaccord Genuity as Financial Advisor
GL
12/21Ensurge Micropower ASA – Approval and Publication of Prospectus for Listing of Shares dated 21 December 2022
AQ
12/21Ensurge Micropower Bags First Production Order For Rechargeable Lithium Microbatteries
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ensurge Micropower Appoints Canaccord Genuity as Financial Advisor

12/22/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 22 December 2022

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 

Ensurge Micropower ASA (“Ensurge” or the “Company”) is entering the commercialization phase with its unique solid-state micro-battery technology and is exploring financing structures to enable the company to grow rapidly into what is estimated to be a total addressable market of 1 billion units of rechargeable micro batteries.  Ensurge has appointed Canaccord Genuity LLC (“Canaccord Genuity”) as a financial advisor to provide advice on such structures and on strategic activities, including industrial and financial partnerships.
Please note that there can be no assurance that a transaction would occur in a timely manner, if at all, or that a transaction would be completed on attractive terms. Ensurge does not intend to comment further unless or until its Board of Directors has approved potential transactions, or it is determined other disclosure is appropriate. 

Ensurge Micropower in brief 
Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium micro battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California. 

For more information, please contact: 

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations 
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72 

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer 
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Ståle Bjørnstad, VP, Corporate Development and IR, on 22 December 2022 at 14.00 CET.

Important information: This announcement is not and does not form a part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Company. The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA
08:01aEnsurge Micropower Appoints Canaccord Genuity as Financial Advisor
GL
12/21Ensurge Micropower ASA – Approval and Publication of Prospectus for Listing of Sh..
AQ
12/21Ensurge Micropower Bags First Production Order For Rechargeable Lithium Microbatteries
MT
12/21Ensurge Receives First Order for its Production Solid-State Lithium Microbatteries
AQ
12/21Ensurge Micropower ASA Receives First Order for its Production Solid-State Lithium Micr..
CI
12/12Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
GL
12/07Ensurge Micropower ASA - Cancellation of Subsequent Offering
GL
12/01Ensurge Micropower ASA – Extraordinary General Meeting Held
GL
11/17Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholding
GL
11/16Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -31,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,8 M 48,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 175x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA
Duration : Period :
Ensurge Micropower ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,97
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kevin D. Barber Chief Executive Officer
Tarun Anand Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Arvind Kamath EVP-Technology Development
Jay Tu Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA-69.39%49
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.90%406 090
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-25.37%387 727
BROADCOM INC.-18.24%234 530
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.87%153 135
QUALCOMM, INC.-37.34%128 455