Ensurge Micropower ASA - Cancellation of Subsequent Offering

Oslo, 27 June 2024



Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Ensurge Micropower

ASA (the "Company") on 13 May 2024 regarding the completion of a private

placement raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 85 million (the "Private

Placement") and a potential subsequent offering on the same terms and conditions

as in the Private Placement directed towards eligible shareholders (the

"Subsequent Offering").



The board of directors of the Company has decided not to proceed with the

Subsequent Offering.



The background for the cancellation is that the Company's shares have traded

below the subscription price in the Private Placement for a substantial period

and at sufficient volumes. Shareholders wishing to reduce the dilutive effect of

the Private Placement have therefore had the opportunity to purchase shares in

the market at prices below the price which would have been the subscription

price in the Subsequent Offering.



Further to this, the Board withdraws the proposed resolution for a subsequent

offering at the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for 1 July 2024 at

09.00 am CET and the notice of such general meeting is amended accordingly. The

Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as scheduled to consider the other

agenda items.



