OSLO, Norway, 27 June, 2024 -- Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCQB: ENMPY)
("Ensurge" or the "Company"), today announces it has delivered samples of its
solid-state lithium microbattery to a customer within the medical-device
industry. This shipment is in accordance with an evaluation agreement that was
signed and announced on 25 October, 2023.
"This is our first shipment to this Fortune 500 medical device manufacturer for
initial feasibility testing of integrating Ensurge 10um battery technology into
various future applications." said Lars Eikeland, CEO at Ensurge.
Testing to date shows that Ensurge`s microbattery delivers faster charging,
longer cycle life, and greater safety than any other microbatteries, in addition
to its extremely valuable benefits of customizable form factors and
compatibility with widely adopted Surface Mount Technology (SMT) assembly
processes.
About Ensurge Micropower
Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible,
reliable,
and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100
milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond.
The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products
that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables
(hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and
fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power
everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located
in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and
materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring
the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
