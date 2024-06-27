Ensurge Delivers First Shipment of Solid-State Lithium Microbatteries to Leading Medical Device Company

OSLO, Norway, 27 June, 2024 -- Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCQB: ENMPY)

("Ensurge" or the "Company"), today announces it has delivered samples of its

solid-state lithium microbattery to a customer within the medical-device

industry. This shipment is in accordance with an evaluation agreement that was

signed and announced on 25 October, 2023.



"This is our first shipment to this Fortune 500 medical device manufacturer for

initial feasibility testing of integrating Ensurge 10um battery technology into

various future applications." said Lars Eikeland, CEO at Ensurge.



Testing to date shows that Ensurge`s microbattery delivers faster charging,

longer cycle life, and greater safety than any other microbatteries, in addition

to its extremely valuable benefits of customizable form factors and

compatibility with widely adopted Surface Mount Technology (SMT) assembly

processes.



About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible,

reliable,

and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100

milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond.

The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products

that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables

(hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and

fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power

everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located

in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and

materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring

the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



