    ENSU   NO0012450008

ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA

(ENSU)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/26 10:25:27 am EDT
3.930 NOK   +2.10%
Ensurge Micropower : Earnings Document

04/27/2022 | 01:25am EDT
Ensurge Micropower ASA

Norway - Oslo

Corporate Headquarters

c/o House of Business Fridtjof Nansens Plass 4 0160 Oslo

Phone: +47 22 42 45 00 Email:info@ensurge.com

USA - San Jose

Global Headquarters

2581 Junction Avenue San Jose, CA 95134 Phone: +1 408 503 7300

ensurge.com

Annual Report | 2021

Table of Contents

  • 2 About Ensurge Micropower

  • 3 Report from the Board of Directors

  • 12 Consolidated Financial Statements

  • 16 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

  • 44 Ensurge Micropower ASA Annual Financial Statements 2021

  • 47 Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Ensurge Micropower ASA

  • 58 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Statement

  • 60 Responsibility Statement

  • 61 Auditor's Report

  • 66 Corporate Governance

  • 72 Articles of Association

  • 74 Board of Directors

  • 76 Executive Management

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, ﬂexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond.

Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-eﬀective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art ﬂexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Introduction

Ensurge made great progress in 2021 building high performance solid state microbatteries using our novel and proprietary architecture within our roll-to-roll (R2R) facility in San Jose. The combination of our anode-less solid-state chemistry and ultra-thin stainless steel with signiﬁcantly higher capacity uniquely positions Ensurge to provide commercial quantities of milliamp-hour class batteries that we believe will provide far superior solutions for our target markets. Throughout the past year, despite the challenges presented by an unprecedented global pandemic, the Ensurge team worked with purpose and commitment to achieve milestones in technology development, manufacturing readiness, and market development.

In January, the Company announced its

Microbattery Product Platform (MPP) and ﬁrst product based on customer requirements for energy dense, long lasting, and fundamentally safe energy storage. The platform is designed to deliver the fundamental advantages of steel-substrate solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology across a range of products that can be rapidly and eﬃciently customized to meet the unique capacity and form factor needs of speciﬁc customer designs. By April the Company conﬁrmed expected key performance parameters of its ﬁrst prototype cells.

By mid-year, Ensurge had successfully validated - ahead of schedule - the operational readiness of the full toolset required to implement the Company's baseline manufacturing necessary to scale-up its SSLB technology. In addition, the Company had ordered the initial tool conversions necessary to support the process transfer from the baseline sheet-based process development line to the roll-to-roll production line.

In addition, the Company had conﬁrmed depositing battery materials on ultrathin 10-micron steel substrates, with the Company's roll-to-roll equipment with expected performance. The combination of ultrathin steel substrates and roll-based manufacturing is fundamental to theCompany's advantages in volumetric energy density and manufacturing scalability.

During the third quarter the Company installed and qualiﬁed equipment necessary to initiate development of the packaging of microbattery products. This development allowed product development to begin to progress from developing and validating individual unit cells to integrating multiple-unit cells ('multi-cells'), packaging these into complete microbatteries. Microbattery construction comprised of multi-cells is a complex and multi-step process involving manufacturing integration of lithium-compatible packaging materials enabling high energy densities assembled by stacking, encapsulation, metallization, and plating.

During the fourth quarter the Company continued its product development progress demonstrating working batteries using both sheet based and roll based unit-cells.

In addition, further improvements were made in preparing the roll-to-roll line for volume manufacturing with upgrades to our tools optimizing them for SSLB production. The company also received its automated metallization equipment. Critically important, during the fourth quarter, with our new equipment and reﬁnement of the process, our cycles of learning have more than doubled, signiﬁcantly accelerating our rate of optimization. And ﬁnally, during December, the Company provided mechanical samples to customers to validate the processes of integrating the Ensurge Microbattery into their products.

During early 2022, the Company has been advancing its packaging process optimization and overall battery integration eﬀorts. These eﬀorts have improved and continue to improve the performance of fully integrated batteries through both process and design innovations. We remain actively engaged with our customers to validate the processes of integrating the Ensurge Microbattery into their products. While shipments of fully operating, packaged samples did not occur during Q4, with the recent development progress,

| 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ensurge Micropower ASA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 05:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -31,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 90,5 M 90,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 175x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 67,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,93
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kevin D. Barber Chief Executive Officer
David Williamson Chief Financial Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Arvind Kamath EVP-Technology Development & Manufacturing
Shannon Fogle VP-Global Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENSURGE MICROPOWER ASA-40.19%91
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.12%498 349
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-11.22%483 680
BROADCOM INC.-15.83%240 020
INTEL CORPORATION-11.61%192 412
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.63%160 498