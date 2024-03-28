Investor Presentation | March 2024

Disclaimer

Ensysce's PF614 and nafamostat are currently in clinical trial and pre-clinical studies, involving both the TAAP platform and MPAR platform. Accordingly, PF614 and nafamostat have the risks and uncertainties inherent in any drug in trial-phase, which include, but are not limited to, a failure to show sufficient efficacy to obtain FDA approval, the risk that clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed herein and the possibility that presently unknown safety risks may occur. The statements made concerning PF614, nafamostat, TAAP and MPAR are subject to the complete set of risks set forth in the Risk Factors disclosure found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this presentation that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as "may," "intends," "can," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," "believe" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce's management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce's business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce's product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from fundraising; and Ensysce's and its partners' ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law

Immediate focus - severe pain

> Delivering 'Next Generation' opioid products

> Strong efficacy with less abuse and overdose potential

*For mechanism see appendix

Diversified Pipeline

Neuroscience and Respiratory Diseases

TAAP

and MPAR® platforms with 505(b)(2) regulatory development path; *Nafamostat in development for MPAR®, infections and respiratory diseases. ER = Extended Release, IR = Immediate Release

